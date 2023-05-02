Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt announced his office will be forming two new task forces — one that will focus on tackling organized retail theft and another that will address auto theft.
“While data indicates that overall property crime is down in Portland, both retail theft and auto theft are persistent,” said District Attorney Mike Schmidt. “These task forces will allow us to build on current efforts in a more focused, collaborative approach.”
He was joined in his Monday afternoon, May 1, announcement by Multnomah County Chair Jessica Vega Pederson, Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler, and Portland Business Alliance President Andrew Hoan. There was also Gresham Police Chief Travis Gullberg, Oregon State Police Superintendent Casey Codding, and Portland Police Chief Chuck Lovell.
“I am grateful for the support of the County and the City in dedicating funding to these efforts, and to our law enforcement and business partners with whom we will be coordinating closely,” Schmidt said.
Multnomah County and the city of Portland are funding five dedicated positions — two deputy district attorneys, two investigators, and one legal assistant — for the teams.
For retail they will collaborate between law enforcement and businesses to address barriers to tackling crime, including improved strategies to address the most prolific offenders, training on loss reduction and investigative work, and case preparation.
For auto they will have improved investigations, case preparation, law enforcement training, prosecutions, and community outreach aimed at vehicle theft prevention.
Christopher Keizur is a reporter based in Gresham, Ore.