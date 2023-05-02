Mike Schmidt

Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt has formed two theft task forces. 

 PMG Photo: Jaime Valdez

Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt announced his office will be forming two new task forces — one that will focus on tackling organized retail theft and another that will address auto theft.

“While data indicates that overall property crime is down in Portland, both retail theft and auto theft are persistent,” said District Attorney Mike Schmidt. “These task forces will allow us to build on current efforts in a more focused, collaborative approach.”

Christopher Keizur is a reporter based in Gresham, Ore.