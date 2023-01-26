Last weekend an all too familiar story was told — a suspect pulled a firearm during a fight on Main Avenue in downtown Gresham.

Police received reports that an altercation that began inside M&M Lounge, 137 N. Main Ave., had spilled into the streets. At the peak of the fight, which involved two people, a gun was brandished. This time no shots were fired and an arrest was made. That hasn’t always been the case these past two years during historic spikes in violence and crime across the region.

Community Support

Last year community members visited Gresham City Council Chambers in support of an understaffed police department.
Gresham Police

Community support for policing has helped draw back officers who laterally moved out of Gresham.

Christopher Keizur is a reporter based in Gresham, Ore.