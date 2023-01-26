Last weekend an all too familiar story was told — a suspect pulled a firearm during a fight on Main Avenue in downtown Gresham.
Police received reports that an altercation that began inside M&M Lounge, 137 N. Main Ave., had spilled into the streets. At the peak of the fight, which involved two people, a gun was brandished. This time no shots were fired and an arrest was made. That hasn’t always been the case these past two years during historic spikes in violence and crime across the region.
“We need to take a holistic approach to public safety and reducing violence,” said Gresham Police Chief Travis Gulberg.
According to the Gresham Police Department, which continues to operate understaffed, crime numbers fluctuated this past year.
Between 2022 and 2021, both homicides and aggravated assaults were down 25% (at nine and 171 respectively). Overall thefts were also down 8% (1,680 recorded within city limits). Vehicle crashes were also far less prevalent — 144 injury crashes reported, down 41% from 2021.
However some things got worse. Last year police got 1,151 reports of stolen vehicles (13% increase); 868 reports of vandalism (8% increase); 57 reports of rape (19% increase); and 400 reports of burglary (18% increase). There was more gun violence — described by police as a “spray and pray” style where suspects fire less so at a specific target and more to cause chaos and bolster their “reputations.”
Fentanyl and overdose deaths were a concern across Multnomah County as well.
Neighboring Portland, where cases often cross the blurred line between the cities and jurisdictions, had its own increase in violence. There were 94 homicides in Portland, which was a 6% increase over 2021. There were also 1,306 shootings reported, which followed a upward trend climbing 48% the last three years.
And all of these numbers likely don’t truly represent the crime occurring in Gresham. The department estimates about 15-20% of crimes are going unreported for a variety of reasons.
“That is what is most concerning to us — the level of trust,” Gullberg said. “We don’t want people to give up on reporting because they think we don’t care.”
“Trust in us, report crimes, give feedback,” he added. “We are going to keep serving this community.”
Recruitment and retention
Earlier this week Chief Gullberg and other members of Gresham Police’s command staff had beaming smiles on their faces.
The department swore-in a talented, ambitious group of four new officers. Two are locals, wanting to serve the community they grew up in; while the others hail from outside the United States.
“I couldn’t be more proud, we are being diverse in our search and bringing on quality people who want to serve in Gresham,” Gullberg said.
Right now there are 11 openings at the Gresham Police Department for sworn officers. That number, while still concerning, has local law enforcement much more optimistic after last summer’s peak of 20 vacancies.
“That was a record-high for this department,” Gullberg said.
What that looked like in 2022 was an already overworked police force stretched painfully thin. Gresham had to cut popular programs like the Traffic Unit, Neighborhood Enforcement Team, Transit Division and School Resource Officers to keep patrol and investigations operating. At times the department only had seven officers to cover the night shift in a city of 114,000.
Officers were also leaving the city, for better pay, work-life balance, opportunities, and a perceived lack of city/community support. But what some found is the grass isn’t always greener. Right now there are several in talks to laterally return to service in East Multnomah County.
“If a former employee wants to come back, we are open to that,” Gullberg said. “They may have gone out and tested the waters, but their heart was still here.”
There is no specific goal for hiring or closing the officer shortage. Instead the department is focused on continuing to improve its recruitment and retention strategies. There are things out of their control. Gresham is still short-staffed in human resources, which means they can’t overwhelm that system. And the state’s police basic training academies continue to be a bottle neck.
Those four officers sworn-in earlier this week won’t begin that training process until June. In Gresham they will find things for them to do — support tasks and paperwork — but it doesn’t solve the issue of needing street-level officers on duty. If they make it through the 17-week academy, they then face five months of field training in Gresham. It’s a process that will extend into 2024 before these four are considered “official” police officers.
“We want to make sure they learn the job and are set up for success,” Gullberg said.
There isn’t much Gresham can do about that bottleneck. The Oregon Legislature might kick some dollars toward the academy to speed things up, and law enforcement across the state are committing to sending senior officers down to Salem to serve as temporary instructors.
But despite those continued headaches, there is optimism. With the current hires, laterals looking to return, and another planned swearing-in later this spring, that shortage is on a downward trend.
“There is still uncertainty around long-term funding for the entire city, but in terms of hiring and recruiting, that has people (in this department) very positive about our outlook,” Gullberg said.
Finding resources
Throughout last year a new leadership team in Gresham sought ways to bolster a police force that has been slowly withering — financially speaking —for decades.
The roadmap has been a report crafted by BerryDunn Consulting Group last summer that analyzed the Gresham Police Department and created a list of 44 actionable items to improve public safety. The city has been working through that checklist.
“The Police Command Staff has been identifying problems and coming up with solutions,” said Gresham City Manager Nina Vetter. “They have done a fabulous job.”
There has also been an increased focus on collaboration. The Bureau of Emergency Communications, which handles 911 lines, is working to improve its response time for non-emergency calls. That includes a planned 311 center that will focus on non-critical calls.
The Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office is also hiring someone to focus solely on gun violence in East County.
There is no timeline for bringing back things like the Neighborhood Enforcement Team, which is one of the most requested programs Chief Gullberg is asked about. Right now there are about 53 officers assigned to patrol. Gresham’s normal number would be 57. BerryDunn recommends 65 for a city Gresham’s size.
“That is my commitment, that this department will operate in a way where our basic services we provide is the best service possible for this community,” Gullberg said.
The missing ingredient in making that happen? Money.
Right now 90% of Gresham’s general fund, which is about $80 million, goes toward police and fire services. But those numbers pale in comparison to other municipalities, which have much larger overall budgets despite Gresham being the fourth-largest city in the state. Hillsboro, a similar-sized city, operates a general fund of about $130 million.
Another shocking comparison is with Troutdale and its $25 million general fund. When accounting for populations, that would be the equivalent of about $125 million in Gresham.
“We have been underfunding our police and fire departments for way too long,” Mayor Travis Stovall said.
The solution posited by Gresham is a Safety Operating Levy, which would appear on the spring ballot pending a final decision from City Council next month.
“If we want to see continued improvement, we need to have that investment,” Vetter said.
That money would support the Fire Department, Homeless Services Team, and allow the Police Department to make more hires.
“We need an operating levy to hire more police officers and professional support staff,” Gullberg said. “We need to think about our future and committing to public safety so everyone can thrive.”