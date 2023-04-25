The Gresham Police Department had a busy Monday afternoon, April 24, with a trio of incidents leading to arrests, the recovery of “ghost guns,” and seizure of a significant fentanyl pill and powder distribution center.
At 3:30 p.m. patrol officers responded to a disturbance in the 900 block of Northeast Hood Avenue on reports a maintenance employee in an apartment complex had been threatened by a juvenile with a gun. Officers arrived, and after a short pursuit on foot, apprehended three teenage boys connected to the 911 calls.
Emanual Castrejon, 18, of Gresham, was arrested and lodged at Multnomah County Jail for menacing and unlawful possession of a firearm. A 17-year-old man boy was lodged at the Juvenile Detention Center for unlawful possession of a firearm, while a third juvenile was released to his parents. Two non-serialized handguns, referred to as “ghost guns,” were recovered during the arrests.
Later that afternoon officers received a tip a hotel room in the 3000 block of Northeast 181st Avenue was being used to sell drugs. A search warrant for the room was issued, and officers seized more than 1,000 blue pills, labeled M30, suspected to contain fentanyl, as well as several pounds of suspected fentanyl powder. Officers also seized equipment used to manufacture and distribute fentanyl, as well as more than $40,000 in cash and two handguns. The room was empty at the time of the search warrant, and the investigation continues.
Finally at 4:49 p.m., Old Navy security reported a man had stolen a large quantity of denim jeans, valued more than $1,000, in the 700 block of Northwest 12th Street. Officers found a man matching the suspect description, and took Quincy Buggs, 33, of Portland, into custody for first-degree theft and outstanding warrants related to theft. Two pairs of jeans were recovered.
