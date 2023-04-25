Ghost Gun

One of two 'ghost guns' recovered during a Gresham arrest. 

 Courtesy photo: Gresham Police

The Gresham Police Department had a busy Monday afternoon, April 24, with a trio of incidents leading to arrests, the recovery of “ghost guns,” and seizure of a significant fentanyl pill and powder distribution center.

At 3:30 p.m. patrol officers responded to a disturbance in the 900 block of Northeast Hood Avenue on reports a maintenance employee in an apartment complex had been threatened by a juvenile with a gun. Officers arrived, and after a short pursuit on foot, apprehended three teenage boys connected to the 911 calls.

Drug evidence

Gresham Police seized fentanyl pills and powder, cash, firearms, and drug distribution equipment Monday, April 24. 

Christopher Keizur is a reporter based in Gresham, Ore.