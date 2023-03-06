Neighborhood Enforcement Team

The popular Gresham Police Neighborhood Enforcement Team could return with the passage of the safety levy. 

 Courtesy photo: City of Gresham

The promise of the upcoming Gresham Safety Levy, which voters will decide upon during the May 16 Special District Election, is not just a stabilization of current police, fire and homeless services, but an expansion.

City officials say the five-year property tax would hopefully mark the return of specialty police units like the Traffic Team and popular Neighborhood Enforcement Team. It would also mean more mental health clinicians, and homeless services in the evenings and weekends.