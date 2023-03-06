The promise of the upcoming Gresham Safety Levy, which voters will decide upon during the May 16 Special District Election, is not just a stabilization of current police, fire and homeless services, but an expansion.
City officials say the five-year property tax would hopefully mark the return of specialty police units like the Traffic Team and popular Neighborhood Enforcement Team. It would also mean more mental health clinicians, and homeless services in the evenings and weekends.
“The Gresham Safety Levy will allow us to stabilize current services — which means we will have better response times,” said City Manager Nina Vetter. “If it doesn’t pass we will struggle to keep the staff we have today.”
The levy would be $1.50 per $1,000 assessed value, with the average homeowner expecting a tax increase of $28.50 per month. All told, if successful in the election, it would mean about $69 million for police, fire and homeless services. The lion’s share — at least 62.5% of the funds — would go to police. At least 35% would be for Gresham Fire, and only a maximum of 2.5% would be for Homeless Services.
The city of Gresham is facing about an $8 million budget shortfall for Fiscal Year 2023-24, which would be a major blow to safety services with budget cuts and layoffs.
But the levy won’t do away with the Police Parks and Fire Fee, which was doubled during the pandemic to $15 per month despite being initially seen as a temporary solution. That fee will continue, though council will discuss potentially lowering the amount if the levy passes.
“People are feeling the impacts of our limited safety personnel now more than ever,” Vetter said. “The community tells us public safety is the number one concern — this feels like the right time.”
“We hope the community rallies behind the need for safety-related services,” she added.