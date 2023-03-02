Collectively a group of five women were celebrated for overcoming insurmountable obstacles in the pursuit of better lives for themselves and loved ones.
Robyn Philistin, Anabel Peinado, Brittany Gossard, Jessica (Jay) Benke, and Ana Lamas all have amazing stories. They have learned new languages, raised children as single parents, faced abuse and trafficking, and uplifted special needs children.
During this year’s Live Your Dream awards, helmed by the Soroptimist International of Gresham Thursday, March 2, they received some much-needed financial support and praise.
“I look at the names on this paper and I know what it has taken for you to get to this point,” said Gresham Mayor Travis Stovall. “Congratulations on receiving this recognition.”
The latest local Live Your Dream awards luncheon was the biggest one yet, with $14,500 raised largely through the return of the annual Gresham teddy Bear Parade. Around the world the nonprofit organization gives more than $2.8 million — and in total more than $35 million has been awarded through Live Your Dream.
“We hope this will be the benchmark amount going forward,” said Soroptimist Patricia Smith.
That money can be used however the women, who are all the primary source of income for their families, see fit, freeing them from the standard requirements often tacked onto awards. The funds can be used to offset any costs preventing them from succeeding in school, including child care, transportation, electricity bills and more.
“A car repair, medical expense, need for child care — any one can derail you,” Smith said. “These awards are unique because it is cash, used however you need it.”
Here are the women who were honored:
Robyn Philistin: First-place recipient of $4,500
Philistin is finishing her prerequisites for Mt. Hood Community College’s nursing program. She is the primary caregiver for her autistic daughter and works fulltime in long-term care.
“Sorry I’m a mush,” Philistin said, wiping tears from her eyes. “I used to be sad I started school so late, but I got those distractions out of my way.”
With her daughter she has learned to navigate the world of health care, and as a woman of color wants to use her experiences to support other diverse parents who have historically been left behind.
“Raising my daughter has been a gift to see the world in a different way,” Philistin said. “I’m very grateful for this opportunity.”
Anabel Peinado: Second-place recipient of $4,000
Peinado is attending MHCC and plans on entering the surgical tech program this fall. She was able to graduate from high school despite being a teen mom. Now she is a single mother of three while working in an orthopedic clinic fulltime.
Three times before Peinado sought to dive back into her education, but was met with roadblocks. But now she is finishing her prerequisite classes and is one step closer to her career goals.
“It is an initiative I decided to pursue to show my kids they could also do it,” Peinado said.
Brittany Gossard: Third-place recipient of $2,500
Gossard is working toward a bachelor’s degree in psychology with a focus on mental health and addiction at the Oregon Institute of Technology. She plans on pursuing a master’s degree in clinical behavior analysis.
She had a turbulent childhood, with domestic violence and toxic relationships, that momentarily diverted her educational goals. Gossard works at Mt. Hood Community College’s Transitions/Transiciones program while attending school and raising three kids, including a daughter with autism.
Gossard was not able to attend the luncheon after the date change due to last month’s snow storm.
Jessica (Jay) Benke: Fourth-place recipient of $2,000
Benke is an abduction and child sex trafficking survivor turned activist. As a single mother of three she is attending MHCC with the goal of earning a bachelor’s degree in cyber security so she can join the fight against online exploitation of children.
“I am trying to overcome day in and day out, to leave a bigger legacy than my exploitation,” Benke said. “Thank you for your support, I will not let you down.”
She is also the co-founder of the NW Survival Alliance, staffed by survivor volunteers, to effect change in policy and legislation.
“The entire trajectory of my life was thrown off by the bad intentions of traffickers and the men who purchased me,” Benke said. “If we can create pathways for victims we can get them out of danger.”
Ana Lamas: Fifth-place recipient of $1,500
Lamas is a student at the MHCC Transitions/Transiciones program working on her English as a Second Language studies and preparing for a career in mental health and human services.
She got out of a difficult marriage with her son, and now wants to help others in similar situation by becoming a social worker.
“I’m really excited to be here, thank you so much,” Lamas said. “I’m going to start my life now.”