Live Your Dream

The recipients of the 2023 Live Your Dream awards, hosted by Soroptimist International of Gresham Thursday, March 2. 

 Christopher Keizur

Collectively a group of five women were celebrated for overcoming insurmountable obstacles in the pursuit of better lives for themselves and loved ones.

Robyn Philistin, Anabel Peinado, Brittany Gossard, Jessica (Jay) Benke, and Ana Lamas all have amazing stories. They have learned new languages, raised children as single parents, faced abuse and trafficking, and uplifted special needs children.

Robyn Philistin

Robyn Philistin, the first-place recipient, spoke about how the money will help her become a nurse. 
Anabel Peinado

Anabel Peinado is applying for the MHCC surgical program this fall.
Jessica (Jay) Benke

Jessica (Jay) Benke was the fourth-place recipient at the Live Your Dreams luncheon Thursday, March 2.
Ana Lamas

Ana Lamas wants to help others out of difficult situations. 