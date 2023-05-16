The city of Gresham and public safety advocates were left scrambling in the wake of an election that did not go their way.
The Gresham Safety Levy, which had been crafted as a way to financially support Police and Fire Departments that had been long neglected and struggling to function with aging equipment and staffs stretched thin, failed with a slim “No” vote. As of Thursday afternoon, May 18, 51.31% of voters were against the property tax bump, while 48.69 voted “Yes.” Nearly 16,000 votes were cast.
“In true Gresham style, this vote is coming down to the wire,” the city said in a statement Wednesday morning. “With votes still being counted and it being so close, we’re not ready to concede defeat.”
But those numbers had held through the election night, and continued to lean further to “No.” Now city leadership will have to convene to find a new way to address an $8 million shortfall this fiscal year. The hope was the $69 million, five-year levy would have bolstered public safety and alleviated much of that financial strain.
In the lead-up to election night, the city had discussed what the worst case scenario of the levy failing would lead to — the inability to hire new officers or firefighters, the potential of losing more staff already serving Gresham, longer emergency response times, further degradation of outdated equipment, and the continued indefinite hiatus of programs like the Neighborhood Enforcement Team.
The levy was also set to expand two other programs — the police department’s Behavioral Health Unit, and the city’s Homeless Services Team.
“If the levy does fail, Council will be discussing options during the June 6 meeting,” the city said.
One question that Gresham City Council must discuss — what to do with the existing Police, Fire and Parks Fee, a $15 add-on that appears on utility bills. There was talk of doing away with the fee, in lieu of a reduced City Services Fee, if the levy had succeeded. Now, with voters denying public safety its funding boost, council could get the money by further increasing that fee without a vote.
The Police, Fire and Parks Fee was initially adopted by council in 2012, and made permanent in 2014. It was doubled to its current rate in fall of 2020, with the reasoning being a temporary influx to prop up those three services that had been hit hard by a $13.3 million funding gap across the city. The idea was to later reduce it back down once better funding streams were secured.
But now with the levy failing, the situation is as tenuous as ever. The fee reverts to $7.50 on June 30, but that can be extended via council vote. They could also choose to increase the fee further.
All of this falls under the lens of Gresham’s long publicized financial issues. Compared to other municipalities, the state’s fourth-largest city lags far behind.
“We are substantially below our comparable cities in Oregon,” said Mayor Travis Stovall earlier this year of the city’s general fund woes.
A popular example is Hillsboro’s general fund revenue of $122 million, compared to Gresham’s $84 million. Of Gresham’s general fund expenses, 90% account for police and fire spending, but property taxes only cover about 44% of that bill, which is what spurred the desire for a levy in the first place.
Featured Local Savings
Christopher Keizur is a reporter based in Gresham, Ore.