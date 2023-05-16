Chief Travis Gullberg

The city of Gresham and public safety advocates were left scrambling in the wake of an election that did not go their way.

The Gresham Safety Levy, which had been crafted as a way to financially support Police and Fire Departments that had been long neglected and struggling to function with aging equipment and staffs stretched thin, failed with a slim “No” vote. As of Thursday afternoon, May 18, 51.31% of voters were against the property tax bump, while 48.69 voted “Yes.” Nearly 16,000 votes were cast.

