Gresham Fire

Allegations have been made about a negative culture within the Gresham Fire Department toward diverse firefighters.

Just 30 minutes after Gresham leaders proclaimed and celebrated February as Black History Month, the first Black firefighter to serve in Gresham spoke about the racism and microaggressions he has faced.

During a Gresham City Council meeting Tuesday, Feb. 7, Lt. Jeff Hairston shared some of the poor treatment he has faced during his 18 years with Gresham Fire & Emergency Services.

