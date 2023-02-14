Just 30 minutes after Gresham leaders proclaimed and celebrated February as Black History Month, the first Black firefighter to serve in Gresham spoke about the racism and microaggressions he has faced.
During a Gresham City Council meeting Tuesday, Feb. 7, Lt. Jeff Hairston shared some of the poor treatment he has faced during his 18 years with Gresham Fire & Emergency Services.
One time a fellow firefighter told him, “Welcome to America.”
Another time a colleague rubbed the back of his hand before proclaiming, “Look, it doesn’t come off.”
While speaking before council he said this racism came despite his education, long service with the department, and ranks he has achieved. Hairston is a key component of the Gresham Fire training program, working alongside new recruits to prepare them for the rigorous profession. But, he told council, he has been continuously passed over for promotions and other opportunities for career advancement.
“(I want to) find a way to repair the damage done and create a work environment that is equitable and inclusive for all,” he said during the meeting.
The city did not have a comment about Hairston’s statements, citing it as a personnel matter and potential litigation.
In 2021 Gresham implemented a Diversity, Equity and Inclusion program after the Gresham Police Department was found to be a “hostile” work environment for people of color. That new program led to the hiring of Gresham’s first DEI Manager last year.
The DEI Manager had 19 meetings at local fire stations. Fire Chief Scott Lewis and two other fire department staff sit on Gresham’s DEI Steering Committee. Gresham Fire is also developing a strategic plan, which includes a deliberate approach to ensure DEI principles. Part of that includes a contract with Emergency Services Consulting International’s Human Capital Division to provide an independent review.
But some of this has come too late, according to Hairston’s comments. He said his experiences have not been isolated, and that other diverse firefighters have left because of the department’s culture.
Christopher Keizur is a reporter based in Gresham, Ore.