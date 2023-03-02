The former lead of a Gresham group tasked with maintaining local trees reached her breaking point in the midst of wildfire season, which seems to be the new normal for Oregon alongside historic heat waves.
Britt McConn, who chaired the Urban Forestry Subcommittee, stepped down, saying it felt like the members were “fighting” local government and city officials, unable to enact meaningful change.
“Standing at the edge of my driveway in 110 degrees weeping or looking through smoky skies in my neighborhood has been heartbreaking,” she wrote. “Knowing we could be doing something to mitigate it but we aren’t is even worse.”
Tree lovers across Gresham have been sounding the alarm for years as the city lags far behind other municipalities across the region in cultivating a robust tree canopy. Those concerns, which range from the environment to land value, have largely fallen on deaf ears.
“We need to be having these conversations now, because it can take decades for these decisions to take root,” said Jim Buck.
Buck has been one of the vocal leaders advocating for Gresham’s tree canopy. He is one of the remaining members of the Urban Forestry Subcommittee, which is on life support, and is co-president of the Gresham Neighborhood Coalition. He also loves trees.
Much of the problem lies with how the city is being built. Historic neighborhoods, many of which were constructed by tearing down large groves of native trees, did not have infrastructure in place to allow for the planting of significant trees. The solution to problems created nearly 50 years ago would be to enact a costly retrofit to existing neighborhoods, with crews moving sidewalks and retooling streets.
It is a problem being repeated in new developments.
“The city doesn’t have a tree canopy target, we are not sure what we are shooting for,” Buck said. “We need canopy trees.”
Gresham’s neighbors are running laps around the municipality.
Happy Valley has seeded saplings throughout new developments; Portland employs a cadre of foresters who are not only encouraging trees, but increasing the diversity of species for a healthier canopy; and in East Multnomah County, Fairview has the pole position when it comes to guiding new plantings along roadways.
“Why aren’t we planting trees?” asked Buck.
Need for trees
Trees are more than just aesthetically pleasing.
“We have increased concerns with air quality and wildfires, and canopy trees play a role because they filter the air,” Buck said. “They can reduce temperatures by 10 degrees in the summer.”
“There is incredible new research about not just physical health, but mental health,” he added. “Living around trees makes people less stressed.”
There is a financial incentive. Most Realtors say having a large tree on a property or adjacent to the street increases property value by 5% to 7%. And in terms of stormwater, which is an important aspect to keeping waterways clean, trees are an important aspect.
“I think the city is looking at the easier solutions, stormwater management without trees,” Buck said.
National benchmarks for tree canopy has typically hit between 30%-35%, and some neighborhoods hit that mark. Three years ago a mapping tool was used to illustrate Gresham’s tree canopy. The Persimmon Neighborhood and downtown both exceeded that percentage, as did any neighborhood with a park or butte to boost numbers, though that doesn’t bring the saturation advocates desire.
“If you include pockets of green spaces it makes the city look better,” Buck said.
Otherwise that map painted a grim portrait.
Kelly Creek Neighborhood and Rockwood were both low — between 10%-15% — as were many of the commercial districts. The worst was the North Gresham Neighborhood, which had significant areas with zero tree canopy.
And that snapshot hasn’t included recent degradation, much of which has been caused by invasive species. The past few years 5,500 alders have died on Gresham Butte because of Himalayan blackberry and ivy taking over acres.
Seeking a tree champion
It is unclear who in Gresham can champion a better tree canopy.
In late December the Urban Forestry Subcommittee was asked by city staff to go on hiatus. The reasoning was Tina Nunez-Osterink had been shifted to a new department and was no longer able to serve as staff liaison to the team, and that general turnover within City Hall and busy schedules prevented meaningful work with the forestry group.
“The direct quote was they needed to get their, ‘house in order,’” Buck said.
The Urban Forestry Subcommittee refused to go on that hiatus, continuing to meet monthly to plan for the coming Arbor Month and other spring/summer plantings and natural restoration work.
But it has been difficult. The group, which is supposed to have seven members, is down to three. The subcommittee has been told it cannot get any new members for the foreseeable future, leaving a void despite passionate people wanting to come onboard.
“One woman who just moved here is a former science teacher with a botany background, and she wants to join,” Buck said. “We have been having her come informally to meetings, but council isn’t approving new members.”
Losing Nunez-Osterink as the adviser was another blow to tree lovers. She had built a robust network of contacts around the region, able to secure trees and other greenery at a reduced price for Gresham. Her replacement will have to start by reforming many of those partnerships.
Both the Coalition of Neighborhood Associations and Urban Forestry Subcommittee have reached out to Gresham City Council to find support in bolstering local tree canopies. There has been no response. The city has indicated that the tree code will be discussed and potentially revised later this year.
One idea has been the formation of ad hoc neighborhood tree committees to collectively advocate on behalf of their city streets and parks. The Northwest Neighborhood, where Buck resides, took that step earlier this year. But many Neighborhood Associations have gone under, with 5 of 16 inactive — Central City, Pleasant Valley, Historic Southeast, North Gresham, Northeast Neighborhoods — and it is unclear who they would report to.
“We need neighbors to plant trees on their property,” Buck said. “We need resources and information for those plantings, try to override some of the fear people have about trees and limbs going down in a storm.”
But, he added, that isn’t a perfect solution because of the costs involved. Planting and caring for trees can be prohibitively expensive, especially if one dies or falls and causes home damage. Ideally there would be some sort of financial incentive or program run through the city to alleviate those costs.
There also could be informational support, which would fall under the purview of an urban forester, which Gresham does not have employed. Instead the city contracts that work.
“Gresham needs a skilled urban forester to give some guidance,” Buck said.
In lieu of that official resource, another Gresham tree lover, Janet Unruh, has created a site for residents breaking down all things trees. At greshamtrees.org there is information for those wanting to get involved, as well as planting tips and what species of tree do well in different environments.
“These are our last chances to make a difference, there isn’t much developable space left in Gresham,” Buck said. “All these trees are coming out and nothing is being planted.”
But in the end, Buck said, the onus is on the city to better direct developers and to have trees in the public right-of-ways.
“These are generational decisions, once you put concrete in its not easily altered,” he added.