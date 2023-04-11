All sorts of things make a tree “significant” and worth celebrating in Gresham.

One tree had its ancestors survive an atomic bomb; another grove of pink blossoming beauties celebrate the friendship between two cities across the globe; a third species surrounding a local high school date back more than 170 million years to the age of dinosaurs.

Hogan Cedar

The Hogan cedar is a unique species native to Gresham, and the city's official tree. 
Sister Cities

Gresham Mayor Shane Bemis and Ebetsu Mayor Noboru Miyoshi shovel ceremonial spadefuls of earth over a cherry tree being planted at Main City Park.

