All sorts of things make a tree “significant” and worth celebrating in Gresham.
One tree had its ancestors survive an atomic bomb; another grove of pink blossoming beauties celebrate the friendship between two cities across the globe; a third species surrounding a local high school date back more than 170 million years to the age of dinosaurs.
The list goes on — a monkey puzzle tree with an intricate area of branches; a stand of Hogan cedars, the official tree of the city and a form of the western red cedar native to Gresham; a giant sequoia, which truly lives up to its name.
“There is a mystique around trees,” said Jim Buck, member of the Gresham Urban Forestry Subcommittee and arboretum advocate.
Gresham maintains a significant tree list, with approval from property owners, to celebrate important bastions of nature across the city. The designation is bestowed when they are tied to a historic event, unique in shape or species, in a prominent location, has lived for many decades, or has a functional use.
“There is a natural affinity for trees,” Buck said. “This area can be a wonderful arboretum because of the climate and rainfall and temperatures allow for a wide variety of species.”
“Basically anything except citrus will grow in Gresham,” he added with a laugh.
Though the city maintains an online map of all the significant trees, there has been a six year hiatus since the last edition was made. Normally the Urban Forestry Subcommittee curates the list, and once the team gets back on its feet it wants to continue that work.
“There are some neat trees all throughout the city people haven’t designated,” Buck said. “If we can restart the program we can get them to be more visible and celebrated.”
One idea is to remove the requirement of a Type III hearing for any removal of significant trees. The old way was similar to how rules around changes to historic homes function, and made it burdensome for people to care for a significant tree because of all the red tape and complications. The result was rather than better protect significant trees, it prevented people from ever seeking out that designation.
“People should take pride in these trees, we don’t want this to be prohibitive,” Buck said.
Meet Gresham’s Trees
One of the youngest significant trees, really just a sapling, is an ancestor of a tree that survived the atomic bombing of Hiroshima, Japan.
A grove of Hiroshima ginkgo trees were blackened and scorched in 1945, but the following spring pushed out brilliant, green leaves. One of those miraculous trees was planted last fall at Main City Park, 219 S. Main Avenue, as the centerpiece of a “Peace Plaza,” a stone’s throw” from Tsuru Island Japanese Garden.
“I had been caring for that seedling for (about) 11 months in my backyard,” Buck said.
Eventually it will grow to be about 30 feet tall.
That gingko isn’t the only tree that celebrates Gresham’s connection to a country half a world away. Japanese cherry blossoms bloom all over the city every spring. A great spot is where the Springwater Corridor Trail passes by Main City Park, with a grove of a dozen Akebono cherry trees planted by a pair of mayors — Gresham’s Shane Bemis and Ebetsu, Japan’s Noboru Miyoshi — as a sign of sister city friendship.
Another special tree is a monkey puzzle located at 675 S.E. Park Drive. The species have odd, heavy branches and rope-like branchlets with pointed leaves, which form an intricate lattice. The tree in Gresham may have started as a seedling brought by South American participants in the 1905 Lewis and Clark Exposition, Portland’s first and only world’s fair.
On Southeast Williams Road are a pair of dawn redwoods — living fossils that date back to the time of the dinosaurs. At one time arborists around the world believed them to be extinct, until a few living trees were discovered in China in 1944. They are deciduous, making them one of the few conifers to drop their needles in the winter. The Gresham pair are estimated to be between 30-60 years old.
“We have fossils of that tree here in Oregon,” Buck said. “Now we are able to grow that species ourselves.”
In the 1200 block of Northeast 162nd Ave. is a 100-year-old giant sequoia, and in downtown, on North Main Avenue, is a Coast Redwood, the largest species of tree in the world. It will eventually reach heights of 300 feet and live for 2,000 years. Though right now the Gresham tree is about 80 feet tall and between 60-90 years old.
“The size of the trunk is amazing, and the neat thing about these trees is the bark is soft,” Buck said.
On the other side of downtown is another tree more than 100 years old. The bigleaf maple at the former West Gresham Elementary School towers over Powell Boulevard. Decades ago, when the sidewalk was being installed, students and teachers held a demonstration to save the tree. In 2005, it was named the city’s “100-Year Anniversary Tree.”
One of the most interesting roadways in Gresham is 202nd Avenue, between Stark and Glisan Streets, as it is lined with a grove of 150-foot-tall Douglas fir trees.
For people like Buck, the significant tree program is about more than curating a map to marvel at trees — though the joy in talking about and seeing those trees brings a beaming smile to his face. Instead the list is about inspiring and guiding folks looking to plant and care for their own trees.
“Someone might see the list, go drive to visit one of the trees, and realize they could care for one in their own yard,” Buck said. “We want to get this program going again because there are a lot of amazing trees in this city that deserve recognition.”