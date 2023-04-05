040523-heartwalkphoto002
Wear your sneakers this Wednesday, April 5, and celebrate National Walking Day with the American Heart Association. They’re encouraging people to get out and stretch their legs and get their hearts pumping. April 5 is also Rally Day for the Vancouver and Portland Heart & Stroke Walks, May 20 and June 3. Rally Day is a one-day effort to recruit as many walkers as possible walks.

There's a wealth of evidence showing walking improves heart and brain health and helps people live longer. And it can be done almost anywhere – even inside your home or a local shopping mall if the weather's bad or there's no safe place to walk in your neighborhood.

For Media Inquiries: 503-820-5309 Jay Wintermeyer: 503-820-5309; jay.wintermeyerr@heart.org