Fentanyl Pills

Hundreds of thousands of fentanyl pills were discovered in a Gresham home. 

 Courtesy photo: U.S. Attorney's Office, District of Oregon

Two Honduran nationals living in Gresham were indicted in federal court for transporting hundreds of thousands of counterfeit prescription pills containing fentanyl and several pounds of powdered fentanyl across state lines for resale.

Investigators found fentanyl pills, powder in a Gresham home that was allegedly being sold across the region. 

Kevin Martinez-Avila, 27, and Allen Moya-Vargas, 29, were both charged with conspiring with one another and others to possess and distribute illicit drugs.

