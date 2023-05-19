Two Honduran nationals living in Gresham were indicted in federal court for transporting hundreds of thousands of counterfeit prescription pills containing fentanyl and several pounds of powdered fentanyl across state lines for resale.
Kevin Martinez-Avila, 27, and Allen Moya-Vargas, 29, were both charged with conspiring with one another and others to possess and distribute illicit drugs.
According to court documents, the investigation began in February 2023, as the Westside Interagency Narcotics Team learned a drug courier from California was transporting a large load of fentanyl to somewhere in or around Portland. On Feb. 22, investigators found the vehicle and followed it to a home in Gresham. They saw Martinez-Avila drive away from the residence, and upon stopping his vehicle, located 47 grams of powdered fentanyl.
Inside the home they found Moya-Vargas, 150,000 counterfeit oxycodone pills containing fentanyl, and more than 7 pounds of powdered fentanyl. The Gresham home was being used as a base camp to unload and store the drugs before it was distributed across the region.
Both men appeared in federal court Friday, May 19, before U.S. Magistrate Judge Jolie A. Russo. They were arraigned, pleaded not guilty, and ordered detained pending a jury trial to begin on June 27. If convicted, they face maximum life sentences in federal prison with 10-year mandatory minimum sentences.
Christopher Keizur is a reporter based in Gresham, Ore.