A trio of local lawmakers introduced a bi-partisan bill in Salem that would require an equity analysis to be part of any waiver to close portions of a hospital — a direct response to the planned shuttering of the Legacy Mount Hood birth center.
Representatives Zach Hudson, D-Troutdale; Ricki Ruiz, D-Gresham; and Jeff Helfrich, R-The Dalles; introduced House Bill 3592 Tuesday afternoon, March 21. The language of the bill declares maternity care a cornerstone of the medical industry, including prenatal, delivery and postpartum care.
“Legacy Health made a decision that placed profits over people,” Rep. Hudson said. “Families deserve access to affordable and quality health care.”
The bill would require any general hospital licensed through the Oregon Health Authority to provide those maternity services. The OHA could exempt a hospital from that level of care through a waiver process, though the bill would ensure extra protection of care for rural, diverse, low-income and disabled patients, as well as those who identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender or queer. The bill would include the authority to request records or other data from a hospital to ensure equitable treatment with other communities in the state.
“(The) bill will have a positive impact on communities everywhere in Oregon by making sure that if any hospital wishes to close a critical service, they have to consider the impact on underserved communities as well as on the community as a whole,” Hudson said.
All of this was spurred by Legacy Mount Hood’s decision to close the Family Birth Center in Gresham, 24800 S.E. Stark St., leaving pregnant patients in East Multnomah County, Sandy, the Columbia River Gorge, rural Mount Hood communities, Boring, Damascus and Estacada without a nearby option for care. Though the OHA continues to review the waiver to officially close the birth center, as of Friday, March 17, Legacy Mount Hood has been operating under divert, sending patients to other hospitals like Randall Children’s at Legacy Emanuel. That has allowed the center to “effectively close,” due to a stated shortage of staffing, despite no official greenlight from the OHA. That could eventually lead to sanctions or fines against Legacy Mount Hood.
Legacy did not testify during a House Rules committee hearing Tuesday, March 21, on the closure of the birth center and HB 3592.
“It would have been an opportunity for them to discuss how they made the decision to close their Family Birth Center,” Hudson said. “I am very hopeful going forward — elected leaders and community members have made this issue impossible to ignore.”
Christopher Keizur is a reporter based in Gresham, Ore.