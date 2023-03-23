Legacy Mount Hood

Legacy Mount Hood is closing its birthing center.

 Courtesy photo: Legacy Health

A trio of local lawmakers introduced a bi-partisan bill in Salem that would require an equity analysis to be part of any waiver to close portions of a hospital — a direct response to the planned shuttering of the Legacy Mount Hood birth center.

Representatives Zach Hudson, D-Troutdale; Ricki Ruiz, D-Gresham; and Jeff Helfrich, R-The Dalles; introduced House Bill 3592 Tuesday afternoon, March 21. The language of the bill declares maternity care a cornerstone of the medical industry, including prenatal, delivery and postpartum care.

Christopher Keizur is a reporter based in Gresham, Ore.