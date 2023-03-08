Legacy Mount Hood nurses

Frontline nurses at Legacy Mount Hood Medical Center intend to join the Oregon Nurses Association.

 Courtesy photo: ONA

Frontline nurses working at East Multnomah County’s largest hospital intend to unionize to advocate for their rights and have a voice at the table, as well as bolster care for patients across the region as an infamous birth center closure looms.

More than 370 nurses at Legacy Mount Hood Medical Center filed an election petition with the National Labor Relations Board to join the Oregon Nurses Association. An election date to formalize the union partnership will occur later this year.

Christopher Keizur is a reporter based in Gresham, Ore.