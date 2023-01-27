Legacy Mount Hood

Legacy Mount Hood is closing its birthing center.

 Courtesy photo: Legacy Health

Legacy Mount Hood Medical Center announced it will close its birthing center in East Multnomah County, meaning local parents will now have to travel into Portland to welcome a baby into the world.

The decision, which was told to staff Friday morning, Jan. 27, has been brewing for a few months. Like many health care providers across the region, Legacy has been struggling financially post-pandemic. There is a need to cut down on expenses, and the birthing center made the most sense at Mount Hood because of its relatively low birth rate and high costs.

Christopher Keizur is a reporter based in Gresham, Ore.