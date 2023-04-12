Legacy Mount Hood will reopen its Family Birth Center within the next three months, reversing course after state health officials denied its waiver to remove the resource from East Multnomah County.
In a statement shared with employees and providers Wednesday morning, April 12, Legacy committed to rehiring labor and delivery trained physicians, nurses and staff for the Gresham-based birth center within the next 90 days — a timeline spurred by potential sanctions.
“As a father whose child was born at this birthing center, I am immensely pleased at today’s news," said Rep. Zach Hudson, D-Troutdale, in a statement. "This is the result of community members, hospital staff and local leaders who took action to protect local maternity services that are crucial for our community."
COMMUNITY VOICES:
Rep. Jeff Hilfrich, R-Hood River, representing Sandy, mountain communities, Boring and the Columbia River Gorge: “I was thrilled to hear the (birth center) will be re-opening in the coming weeks. This is a huge win for the health of our district. To all the parents, nurses and community members who engaged on this issue — your voices have been heard."
Gresham Council President Sue Piazza: "I am cautiously optimistic with the information from OHA yesterday. My hope is that the plan Legacy submits will have the birth center opening as soon as possible. I am not sure it is realistic to believe it will be done in 90 days, but a plan from Legacy that actually says they are bringing it back is a win for Gresham and all of East County."
WHAT TO EXPECT
Details are still being formulated, including service levels and the volume of births that could be handled in the short term.
“Our goal throughout this process was to transition the Mount Hood Family Birth Center to a new, safe, financially sustainable care model,” Legacy said in a statement. “We believe that East County needs and deserves labor and delivery services within the community.”
Late last month the Oregon Health Authority denied a waiver from Legacy to close the birth center. Health care facilities are required to meet the terms of their state license and federal certification to receive Medicare and Medicaid payments through the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS). The Oregon Health Authority conducts investigations to ensure health facilities meet those requirements. If a health care facility is found to be noncompliant, they have 90 days to return to compliance or risk losing their ability to bill Medicare or Medicaid.
Under state regulations, a hospital that requests a waiver of a licensing requirement must show the proposal maintains or improves the health and safety of patients. The Oregon Health Authority statement read that the “birth center’s staff shortages were the result of management decisions.”
Those staffing shortages effectively allowed Legacy Mount Hood to close the birth center before an official ruling had been made. Earlier this year the medical center announced March 17 as the date to close the birth center, despite not submitting the required waiver until March 6. Though health officials warned Legacy to pump the breaks, the birth center began to operate on “divert” because it was “impossible/unsafe” to treat pregnant patients in East County.
In recent weeks any pregnant person who arrived at Legacy Mount Hood had been seen by a non-specialist provider and then transferred to a hospital in East Portland. That meant parents from East County, the rural communities of the Columbia River Gorge, Sandy, the Mount Hood communities, Boring, Damascus and Estacada have not had a nearby birth center for deliveries or emergencies.
Christopher Keizur is a reporter based in Gresham, Ore.