Legacy Mount Hood

Legacy Mount Hood is reopening its birth center. 

 Courtesy photo: Legacy Health

Legacy Mount Hood will reopen its Family Birth Center within the next three months, reversing course after state health officials denied its waiver to remove the resource from East Multnomah County.

In a statement shared with employees and providers Wednesday morning, April 12, Legacy committed to rehiring labor and delivery trained physicians, nurses and staff for the Gresham-based birth center within the next 90 days — a timeline spurred by potential sanctions.

Christopher Keizur is a reporter based in Gresham, Ore.