AMR lifeguard

Lifeguards will be back at Glenn Otto Park and the Sandy River later this month.

 PMG photo: Christopher Keizur

With warm weather finally breaking through across East Multnomah County, many are flocking to nearby waterways to have fun and beat the heat.

But be careful when visiting Troutdale’s Glenn Otto Park and the Sandy River this month — the American Medical Response Lifeguards won’t be on duty until Saturday, May 27.

Christopher Keizur is a reporter based in Gresham, Ore.