With warm weather finally breaking through across East Multnomah County, many are flocking to nearby waterways to have fun and beat the heat.
But be careful when visiting Troutdale’s Glenn Otto Park and the Sandy River this month — the American Medical Response Lifeguards won’t be on duty until Saturday, May 27.
Before the AMR lifeguards were stationed at Glenn Otto, an average of two people died there each year. The river is dangerous for swimmers and recreationists alike, and with this year’s full snowpack, the currents are strong and the river is icy cold, swift and unpredictable. The water levels and currents fluctuate daily, and debris is a problem, both above and below the surface.
In the summer of 2016, AMR lifeguards pulled 129 people out of the water at Glenn Otto — only seven were wearing a life jacket. Between 1993 and 1999, 12 people drowned at the park.
Two lifeguards will be on duty at Glenn Otto from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily, from May 27 to Labor Day, Sept. 4. There are also free flotation devices available on loan for anyone who forgets their own. They can be found at the lifeguard shack. There are about 75 available, and they come in all sizes, from infant to adult.
Featured Local Savings
Christopher Keizur is a reporter based in Gresham, Ore.