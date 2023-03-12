One of the young scientists displaying her work at a regional gathering hosted by Gresham High School was inspired by making a loved one’s life easier.
Megan Harris, a senior at the Center for Advanced Learning, explored the world of motion-sensor lights because of her grandmother.
“I live with her, and when its dark out she has trouble navigating the house and finding the light switches,” Harris said. “I wanted my project to help people.”
Her exhibit, “Why is it important for people to have motion sensor lights?” was one of nearly 80 projects at the annual Gresham-Barlow STEM Expo Friday afternoon, March 10, hosted in-person at Gresham High School for the first time since the pandemic shutdown in 2020.
Winning projects were chosen by a panel of judges across multiple categories like engineering, mathematics, medicine and health, physics and plant sciences.
From the expo, 22 winning projects earned a spot at the Northwest Science Expo at Portland State University on April 3. That included two from the Gresham-Barlow School District — “Effect of laser wavelength on sound frequency” by Nathaniel Scannell and Jack Betts-Prince, of Gresham High; and “The effect of MicroGravity on plant growth vegetation” by Kalehya McNeal and Andi Herman, of Barlow High.
In addition three projects from the local expo will also compete at the Regeneron ISEF, the world’s largest international pre-college science competition. McNeal and Herman’s display will represent East County in that competition.
Featured Local Savings
Christopher Keizur is a reporter based in Gresham, Ore.