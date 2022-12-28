Centennial High School at 7:40 a.m. on a Wednesday is as quiet as the campus gets. The usual loud shutting of the blue locker doors is paused, and the only sound comes from a few students in a classroom discussing the moral arguments around genetic modification of humans.
That group is the Centennial High School debate team. The tightknit squad are some of the first students in building as they prepare arguments, talk about future competitions and figure out strategy.
Although recognition of their dedication is often overlooked, the group of talented debaters say that they wouldn’t trade being part of the team for anything.
Speech and debate, for many students, is an outlet that is unlike anything else offered in school.
Centennial High School
Leading the Centennial High School speech and debate team is Mallory Copeland, who is also the executive director of the Portland Urban Debate League, which the team is a part of. Unlike some of the other East County high school speech and debate teams, Centennial’s team purely works on policy debate. Policy debate focuses on one argument which the entire team will have to defend or take-down.
“Policy debate is a two-person event and every year there is a topic called a resolution, which is often really broad,” said Emanuel Tsegaye, a sophomore on the Centennial team. “This year’s is a little long winded but is basically says that the U.S. federal government should increase security cooperation with NATO in one or more of the following areas: artificial intelligence, biotechnology, cybersecurity.”
Although the team talks about some heavy topics early in morning, it is hard to notice with the amount of joking and light teasing the small team does. The Centennial team is a strong example of the connections that can be made in a speech and debate team.
Junior Brian Moua joined speech and debate just because he wanted to challenge himself entering high school, but he got so much more than just a challenge.
“It really felt like it has helped me go beyond my limits,” Moua said. “I have met new people and learned new skills for interviews. And generally, I think it just transforms you and forces you to become more open-minded and perceptive.”
Tsegaye was a little hesitant to join the debate team. With an after-school sport already taking a lot of his time, he was sure that he wouldn’t have the time.
“I said, ‘I can’t meet after school and I am not taking the speech class, so I really thought I couldn’t do it,’” Tsegaye said. “Eventually I stopped making excuses and then I learned that it was Wednesdays before school, so it was perfect.”
Tsegaye said he has loved being able to dig deeper into contemporary issues and look at all sides of an argument has also been a great way to challenge his personal views.
“Taking both sides of an issue and having to argue properly for both sides is awesome, and something you don’t see a lot on TV,” Tsegaye said. “Usually you just see people say, ‘This is what is right, and this is the way everything should be.’ Overall, I think speech and debate has helped me be a better critical thinker.”
Gresham High School
For Brian Malan, a current Spanish teacher at Gresham High School and the faculty leader of the school’s speech and debate team, the sport in his eyes is a great way for students to develop their voices and learn what they find important.
Malan started coaching the Gophers' speech and debate team in 2016 and has been managing the team on-and-off since then. During his time, Malan has been able to witness firsthand what this group can do for students.
“People forget that it is a OSAA sport and that we really put in the work,” Malan said. “I really think speech and debate is so wonderful because it is a lot like track and field. You have a variety of different events that pull on different talents.”
Some of the OSAA speech and debate events allow students to grow their creative side, like dramatic interpretations where students are doing a short skit or piece of a play. Other events push students to study debate strategy, understand a topic and take down an opposing argument like in a Lincoln-Douglas style of debate. The Gophers' team captain, Chayse Richardson, is a junior who started in speech and debate when she was a freshman. One thing that Richardson loves so much about the team and the sport is the fact that she has so many different things to choose from. “I originally started purely because I like storytelling,” Richardson said. “I like doing oratory, which is just a classic conversation/presentation you would give in a classroom, and I just love it. I am just one of those people who loves presenting and public speaking.”
On top of presenting her ideas, Richardson also said that speech and debate allows students to learn and discuss things they find interesting and care about. For her, mental health is a big focus, and she even dedicated her oratory speech to the subject, a thing that she might not otherwise have been able to speak about in the classroom.
“Not only is it a beautiful sport, but a very applicable one for real life,” Malan said. “Almost in every event you learn how to use your voice and speak to an audience.”
The Work
Malan said that they also have one of the longest OSAA seasons with his group of 14 students starting in the fall and going to competitions until spring with a tournament every month.
Though not a small team, the Gresham squad is rebuilding after the pandemic, which effected the turnout and interest of many after-school activities and sports.
“Even some of the bigger teams like Sandy and Barlow saw a decline,” Malan said. “What benefits Sandy and Barlow is that they have speech and debate classes where they can draw from.”
For Malan and company, the two meetings after school are all they get to prepare for big tournaments. With no coaching volunteers for the fall, Malan must help all the students prepare for each of their events.
Despite coaching the team alone, Malan still sees the massive leaps his students have through the course of the season.
“(The) thing that I see them come away with most is confidence,” Malan said. “Confidence that they can get in front of an audience and speak. Because every single speech and debate event requires you to step in front of someone and present.”