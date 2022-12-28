Centennial High School at 7:40 a.m. on a Wednesday is as quiet as the campus gets. The usual loud shutting of the blue locker doors is paused, and the only sound comes from a few students in a classroom discussing the moral arguments around genetic modification of humans.

That group is the Centennial High School debate team. The tightknit squad are some of the first students in building as they prepare arguments, talk about future competitions and figure out strategy.

The Centennial High School debate team is up early on Wednesday morning to prepare for its next tournament . 
Mallory Copeland leads the Centennial speech and debate team over some debate strategy during their morning practice.

Speech and debate teams help students build confidence, research skills and academic exploration

