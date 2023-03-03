Mayor Jon Miner

Jon Miner was named the 12th mayor of Wood Village.

Wood Village’s new mayor has always felt pride when walking through his city.

In 2012 John Miner retired and moved back to his family property on Arata Road with his wife Jan. The couple were committed to not rest on retired laurels, instead finding new ways to take ownership of the city. For Miner that included a successful bid to join City Council four years ago. And now he has taken a further step.

Scott Harden

Former Mayor Scott Harden