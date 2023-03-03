Wood Village’s new mayor has always felt pride when walking through his city.
In 2012 John Miner retired and moved back to his family property on Arata Road with his wife Jan. The couple were committed to not rest on retired laurels, instead finding new ways to take ownership of the city. For Miner that included a successful bid to join City Council four years ago. And now he has taken a further step.
In Wood Village things operate differently from neighboring municipalities. Voters elect five councilors, who then choose among themselves who will serve as mayor. At the start of the year, the elected body selected then-Councilor Miner to serve as that “political head of the city.”
“I have great hope and expectations for our city and believe that working together over the next decade we can continue to retain our unique and desirable small city atmosphere,” Miner said.
Miner, the 12th mayor to serve in Wood Village takes over from his predecessor Mayor Scott Harden, who was first appointed to council in 2011. Harden became mayor in 2019 after the passing of Mayor Tim Clark. Now he is resigning from his council seat.
“I am loud, obstinate and seldom believe I could be wrong — those are good qualities when you are fighting for the county’s second smallest city,” Harden wrote. “Those same qualities would be obstacles to Mayor Miner's development as the political head of our city.”
“I will continue to brag about and promote Wood Village,” Harden said. “I have and always will go crazy for our city.”
With his decision Wood Village now has an open position on council to fill.
“Former Mayor Scott Harden has been a dedicated leader in East County in addressing and actively seeking and supporting solutions for our homeless/houseless families and individuals,” Miner said. “This important work will continue.”
For Mayor Miner its addressing all of the little things — walkability, cleanliness and litter removal, safety, small businesses, and community.
“Jan and I will continue our morning walks playing our small part by picking up litter along Wood Village Boulevard,” Minor said. “A cup of coffee in hand and our boxer in tow — these walks are always good for the soul.”
Mayor Miner wants to continue bolstering partnerships with city, county and regional organizations.