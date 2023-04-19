Voters have just one contested position to decide for the Mt. Hood School District Board of Directors in the upcoming May 16 Special District Election.
Vying to serve as the Zone 5 Director, a four-year position, are Barry Fox-Quamme and Dana Stroud. Fox-Quamme is the executive director at Independent Living Resources, a cross-disability social service center, and an executive nonprofit consultant. Stroud is a business administrator and therapy graduate student.
The Outlook reached out to both candidates running for the seat. Here are Fox-Quamme’s answers, edited for space:
Outlook: Why are you running for school board?
Fox-Quamme: “My experience on various councils and boards, along with my extensive executive management history makes me a great fit for contributing to the Mt Hood Board of Education. I’m running for the (board) to bring my experience working with people with disabilities, foster and adopted youth, seniors and work-place training programs to advance the quality of a Mt. Hood Community College education.
Decades of leading social service organizations has taught me the value of promoting undergraduate and mid-life training programs for students. I have seen the benefits offered by a community college education and the positive outcomes from community-based learning. MHCC has a strong foundation and I want to help the school improve and expand these student opportunities.”
O: What experience/background makes you a good fit?
F-Q: “At Marquette University I led the development of what at the time was the nation’s largest cross-cultural, service learning program. Faculty, staff, and students went out on one-week to two-week immersion experiences. Running (that program) went on to shape all my social service work for 30 years.
At the state level in Oregon I served for six years via a Governor’s appointment to the State Independent Living Council (2007-2013). In Clackamas County, just prior to the pandemic, I served for two years via a mayoral appointment to the city of Happy Valley’s Valley/North Carver Comprehensive Plan Citizens Advisory Committee (2018 – 2020).”
O: What are your priorities?
F-Q: “Young and mid-life adult students have so many opportunities to create a better life with a Mt. Hood Community College education. Yet our region’s students also face many challenges as they look to discover and apply their passions in life.
Expanding field-work and technical workplace mentor training experiences is the most important step toward improving the percentage of students who receive a degree or certificate from MHCC. The satisfaction of passing on what is learned in life is the gift a student provides a professional mentor, while developing practical professional skills from a mentor brings each student’s education to life. MHCC has a strong foundation of these opportunities.”
O: What is the biggest challenge facing community colleges?
F-Q: “Community colleges are facing the challenge of a decreasing pool of students graduating from high school. All higher education is competing for a smaller group of students each year. MHCC is positioned for success. Opening campus for youth community groups is a great way to start early with defining MHCC as a valued community resource. Holding athletic camps at the school for youths also creates a welcoming experience for parents and children. (Also) becoming known as a center of excellence for Career and Technical Education professional worksite placements is also a magnet for students seeking practical training for real-world jobs.”
O: What sets you apart as a candidate?
F-Q: “Each of us candidates bring our unique lens to serving on the MHCC Education Board. Living with my wife and family in the (district) since 2008 our four boys grew up exploring Southwest Gresham, and our oldest son found success with an Oregon Community College Transfer Degree. Decades of leading social service organizations helps me promote undergraduate and mid-life training programs. Experience leading cross-cultural programs at Marquette helps me empower students from diverse backgrounds to success. I hope voters agree that my life experience will be an asset for MHCC.”
Christopher Keizur is a reporter based in Gresham, Ore.