Barry Fox-Quamme
Courtesy photo: Barry Fox-Quamme

Voters have just one contested position to decide for the Mt. Hood School District Board of Directors in the upcoming May 16 Special District Election.

Vying to serve as the Zone 5 Director, a four-year position, are Barry Fox-Quamme and Dana Stroud. Fox-Quamme is the executive director at Independent Living Resources, a cross-disability social service center, and an executive nonprofit consultant. Stroud is a business administrator and therapy graduate student.

Christopher Keizur is a reporter based in Gresham, Ore.