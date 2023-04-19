Three open seats on the Corbett Rural Fire Protection District No.14 Board of Directors will be on the ballot next month in the Multnomah County Special District Election. Each seat serves for a four-year term.
Incumbents David Shannon and Frank Weber are each seeking re-election to their current positions on the board. Newcomer Jeffery Smith is running for Position 5. No challengers have filed to run against any of them.
Weber has served on the board since 2015 and has a bachelor’s degree in biology. Shannon has also served on the board since 2015. He works as an attorney, and has previous experience as a volunteer firefighter, according to candidate filings. Smith is a Corbett High School graduate and small business owner.
The Corbett Fire District is responsible for providing fire, rescue, and emergency services in East Multnomah County, including Corbett, Springdale, Aims, Latourell, Bridal Veil, and nearby areas.
Voters also will choose between Angela Kimpo and Andrew Parker for Corbett Water District Commissioner Position 1.
Parker has experience as a water operations manager for the Portland Water Bureau. He has also worked as a volunteer firefighter in Corbett. Kimpo is a program manager for the Portland Water Bureau and has a bachelor’s degree in forestry and wildlife conservation.
Incumbent Dan Graff is running for Position 3 and Michael Arion is running for Position 5. Both races are uncontested.