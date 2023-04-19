Corbett Fire

The Corbett Fire District got a new water tender for the Springdale Station. 

 Courtesy photo: Corbett Fire

Three open seats on the Corbett Rural Fire Protection District No.14 Board of Directors will be on the ballot next month in the Multnomah County Special District Election. Each seat serves for a four-year term.

Incumbents David Shannon and Frank Weber are each seeking re-election to their current positions on the board. Newcomer Jeffery Smith is running for Position 5. No challengers have filed to run against any of them.

Tags

Recommended for you