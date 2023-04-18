The Mt. Hood Community College District will add a new member to its board of education soon. While three existing board members are running uncontested for re-election, newcomers Dana Stroud and Barry Fox-Quamme are competing for the district’s Zone 5 seat.
Stroud is a business administrator and graduate student, according to candidate filings. They recently served on Gresham’s Charter Review Committee and were previously on the board of directors at Lewis and Clark Montessori Charter School.
Pamplin Media Group conducted an email Q&A with Stroud to learn more about their decision to run for the MHCC board. The following responses have been edited for length and clarity.
Outlook: Why are you running for school board?
Dana Stroud: I am running for MHCC to provide governance that comes from a place of empathy and data-driven policy. As a parent myself and a person who has gone back-to-school later in life, I understand many of the barriers that people face who attend school at different points in their life. I live on a street that has over four languages spoken and listen to the needs of the vibrant and beautiful area that we reside in.
Our multiculturalism and diversity of thought is our strength, and it requires that we govern with intention — which is my goal. I work to set my ego aside on a regular basis so that I can understand other people’s perspective.
O: What experience/background makes you a good fit?
S: My lived experience as a person who deals with chronic pain changes how I think about reducing barriers to entry. I’ve been a school board director for the past three years at one of the public charters within Gresham-Barlow (School District), substitute teacher in the classroom, a public and private sector scientist, a member of the Gresham Charter Review Committee engaged in drafting constitutional amendments, and now most of the way through with becoming a mental health systems therapist. These experiences provide me perspective on appropriate community engagement, climate change, on the growing mental health crisis, on working through conflict with compassion, and an eagerness to help our East County support our children and families.
MHCC needs me on it’s Board of Trustees because I bring a different perspective than any of it’s other current members. I’m a member of the LGTBQ+ community and a parent of two young kids and two teenage international exchange students who attend Gresham High School. MHCC has developed a robust strategic plan with an emphasis on equity and I have the experience to support it’s implementation.
O: What are your priorities?
S: Many of our community members are struggling to make it in our current economy, and I believe that community colleges are a lifeline for many people to get trained in skills that make them immediately employable. I believe we need more pathways to certificates for STEAM-related fields (science, tech, engineering, arts, math) that will bolster our middle class and that our community college can do a lot better at supporting students who have children and need childcare so they can focus on their own learning.
I want to see a greater emphasis on reducing or capping tuition so more people can elevate their skill sets and enter the workforce effectively. I think it’s safe to say that most people want meaningful careers that pay a livable wage, and that includes folks who work on campus and across East County.
O: What is the biggest challenge facing community colleges?
S: I believe the biggest challenge for MHCC is the way it engages with community. I believe there is a lot of room for deepening our connections to local community based organizations, culturally-specific groups, nonprofits and local businesses.
I also believe that COVID had some real negative impacts for all of us and we aren’t the same as we were before. Approximately 1 in 10 of us have developed long COVID and sometimes disabilities and we need different types of supports. We can work to build back up that fabric of connection starting by hosting listening sessions and asking how to better serve our neighbors.
O: What sets you apart as a candidate?
S: As a person who was raised fishing on an Alaskan Fishing boat, I’m not your average politician. I’m not looking to make this a career. I’m looking to serve our community. I am a scientist and mental health expert who is experienced with school board governance and is raising a family.
I will work to produce positive change in all of the work that I do, bringing with it my own equity lens. I am here to work tirelessly for you and want to foster a healthy and vibrant future for all of us who call East County our home.
Please check out my website at www.DanaStroud.com to support my race and to learn more about my values. Thank you for letting me serve you.