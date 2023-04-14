Voters will weigh-in on three contested positions for the Gresham-Barlow School District in the upcoming May 16 Special District Election.
For Position 1 it is Shawn Farrens and Cherice Roth; Position 4 is Holly Riegelmann and Julie Frediani; and Position 7 is Stefanie Craft and David Ligatich.
The Outlook reached out to all of the candidates running for contested seats. All responded except for Roth. Here are their answers to questions, edited for space:
Position 1
Outlook: Why are you running for school board?
Farrens: “I want to make Gresham-Barlow School District the district of choice for all families. As a parent of a minority student, I want my son and all students to have the best educational experience possible. Also, I have thoroughly enjoyed the impact I’ve been able to have on students during the last two years I’ve served as a Gresham-Barlow school board member.”
O: What experience/background makes you a good fit?
F: “I have 20 years of experience in the field of education. I started my career as a classified staff member, a school bus driver, and then as a special education assistant. After graduating with my Masters in Teaching degree, I became a classroom teacher. This was followed by eight years in the Gresham-Barlow School District teaching special education. (…) Most recently I work as an administrator for Baker Charter Schools, and I currently serve as a director on the Gresham-Barlow School Board.”
O: What are your priorities?
F: “Ensure the Student Health Center is constructed so the physical and mental health needs of our most vulnerable students can be met. Continue to make Gresham-Barlow the district of choice for families. Expand Career and Technical Education options. Continue closing the achievement gap, especially the gap created due to learning loss during the COVID-19 pandemic.
O: What is the biggest challenge facing local education?
F: “We must close the achievement gap, that is our greatest challenge. Gresham-Barlow acknowledges the learning gap that developed during the pandemic. One way they addressed this is by adopting a new language arts curriculum last year. They also are adopting a new math curriculum this year. As a board member, I reviewed the materials, asked tough questions, and listened to feedback from the students, parents, teachers, and community.
O: What sets you apart as a candidate?
F: “I am an educator and I hold multiple degrees and certificates in the field of K-12 education. Additionally, I currently serve on the Gresham-Barlow School Board. As a board member, I have done many school visits and participated in multiple school activities. I am also very involved in the community through coaching youth sports, frequenting local businesses, and attending many Barlow and Gresham high school sports activities.”
Position 4
Outlook: Why are you running for school board?
Riegelmann: “Students and staff need more support than ever before. I would love the opportunity to continue the work that I have started over the last two years on the Gresham-Barlow School Board, but truly I am running because I care about kids. I want to advocate for both students and staff as we seek collaborative solutions to the challenges in front of us.”
Frediani: “I am running for the GBSD School Board because I bring a needed and unique perspective to the board. After retiring, I returned to the classroom as a substitute teaching online and in person during the pandemic and teacher shortage. Taking it a step further, I also taught a cohort of K/1 children in my garage. I have dedicated many years to the education of children and have the knowledge and experience to make a difference on the board.”
O: What experience/background makes you a good fit?
R: “I am a product of the Gresham-Barlow school district, a community member, neighbor, mother of four GBSD students and our family owns a local business. I am deeply invested in the outcomes of our students because our students will affect our future. I have learned a lot in my first two years as a board director but my biggest asset has been my relationships with students, teachers, coaches, and other staff members who through hours of engagement and dozens of classroom visits have shared perspectives that help to inform my decisions.”
F: “I have worked or volunteered in Gresham schools for over 30 years. This has given me first-hand experience on what is happening in our classrooms. I have also attended (many) school board meetings and (I’m) aware of what it will take to make a positive difference for our families, students and staff. Through personal and professional experience working with those who struggle with mental illness, gender identity and racism, I am aware of the disadvantages many students/families face. I will advocate for an appropriate, inclusive education for all students.”
O: What are your priorities?
R: “To increase academic and co-curricular opportunities, prioritize safety, close achievement gaps, support our teachers/staff and elevate the Gresham-Barlow school district to a place of pride and achievement once again.”
F: “Make sure all families/students feel they are safe and belong. Provide adequate support staff especially for the primary grades and those students with learning differences. Have a cap on class size so that educators are able to work with individuals and small groups. Continue to support and provide additional services for the behavioral and mental health needs of our students. Encourage a rigorous yet balanced education where art, music and learning empowers students to be creative and engaged learners.”
O: What is the biggest challenge facing local education?
R: “A lack of local control and insufficient state funding both greatly affect the decisions that we are able to make and limit the options available to us when we are faced with challenges. I will prioritize student academics and outcomes, teacher support and safety as we work to make the most with what we do have, while advocating for local decision making and adequate funding.”
F: “One of the biggest challenges is boosting our students reading scores after the pandemic. I believe the answer is making sure our teachers are using a scientific based reading programs to teach phonics. I also believe students need to have a love of reading. This happens when we read aloud, give them access to books they are interested in and time to read them.”
O: What sets you apart as a candidate?
R: “I don’t shy away from challenges. There are always different perspectives and multiple ways to solve problems. I am a collaborator who values the opinion of others and will advocate for students by pressing in and doing the hard work to see that our students and staff have what they need in order to succeed.”
F: “Our children deserve someone with real educational experience, who is passionate about equity in education and who understands what should be priorities for our schools. I am that person.”
Position 7
Outlook: Why are you running for school board?
Craft: “I am a lifelong volunteer and advocate for our children. I have considered running for the board for many years now, but I am finally in a position to have the time and energy to put my best efforts toward supporting our students and schools. I am a great candidate for this position as I was a childcare provider for 20 years and I have a long history of working with and volunteering for the school district in many areas.”
Ligatich: “Due to a situation that happened to my son last year at school that we did not believe in, I promised (him) I would take action. This is what started my journey. I told my son I could either go to the board, say my piece, and keep my frustration inside, or I could get on the school board as I know change happens from the top down, and I could make a difference for not only him, but for all our children so they do not come home with their head down, and feeling defeated like he was.”
O: What experience/background makes you a good fit?
C: “10 years on the (parent teacher organization) board in multiple roles at Deep Creek Elementary, Damascus Middle School, and eventually (Deep Creek-Damascus K-8); I ran the local nonprofit soccer club, Valley Premier FC, for 10 years; I am the founder and still currently a board member of the Barlow VIPS, a nonprofit that supports the theatre and choir programs at (Barlow) (…) I am very proud of all these involvements and hope to contribute at a higher level for the foreseeable future.”
L: “I have 27 years of professional background in business, human resources, budgeting, negotiating, and leadership as not only upper management, but as a business owner. The school board is responsible to establish policies that govern recruiting, hiring, employment, supervision, training, evaluation and dismissal of employees, and the board is directly responsible for hiring the superintendent. All of which I am qualified by my background, and profession.”
O: What are your priorities?
C: “As your next GBSD Board Member for Position 7, I will be a champion for: prioritizing school safety, improving students’ mental health, addressing students’ needs academically and socially post-COVID, and expanding CTE and STEAM curriculum for all ages.”
L: “I am running as both a parent and student advocate. I will be there to listen to the parents and students when they bring up issues so that we as a board can take that feedback and incorporate it into policy (…) I want to be part of a process that ensures all our (students) be provided the best possible education and graduate with the confidence they are able to be part of our community in a positive way.”
O: What is the biggest challenge facing local education?
C: “There are always improvements that can be made for equity and accessibility for all our students. Our district has made great strides in supporting our underserved students, and I believe we have to keep that momentum going (…) I think it is imperative that we create spaces for everyone to feel welcome and valued and we reduce as many barriers as possible.”
L: “For me it is getting the curriculum and sub-curriculum readily available to both the parents or students online. Curriculum is already required to be available to parents, but often only by visiting the school. This is both not practical or feasible. All parents deserve to know what their children are learning in order to help them with assignments and projects.”
O: What sets you apart as a candidate?
C: “I have a proven track record of advocating, fundraising and managing programs to benefit our educators, students and community. I am a mother, I was a small business owner for over 20 years and I am a long-standing volunteer. I am asking for your vote, so that I can take that commitment and experience to serve families district wide.”
L: “As a father of a Barlow graduate and a current sophomore at Barlow, I have skin in the game. I have an obligation to say I did something to ensure my children got the best opportunity they were given. As a businessman I have the leadership skills to work with the board to be part of a decision making process to ensure all students are given the confidence that when they graduate they will be an asset to our community. And I am driven by a promise that I will not break to my son.”