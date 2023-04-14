Gresham-Barlow School District

Voters will weigh-in on three contested positions for the Gresham-Barlow School District in the upcoming May 16 Special District Election.

For Position 1 it is Shawn Farrens and Cherice Roth; Position 4 is Holly Riegelmann and Julie Frediani; and Position 7 is Stefanie Craft and David Ligatich.

Shawn Farrens

Shawn Farrens
Holly Riegelmann

Holly Riegelmann
Julie Frediani

Julie Fredani
Stefanie Craft

Stefanie Craft
David Ligatich

David Ligatich

Christopher Keizur is a reporter based in Gresham, Ore.