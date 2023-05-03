Three new and familiar faces are serving on Troutdale City Council following last November’s election and a subsequent appointment to fill a vacancy.

David Ripma and Geoffrey Wunn both came out on top during the November election and will serve terms through December 2026. Jordan Wittren was appointed in February to fill a vacancy left when former Councilor Nick Moon didn’t drop out in time to be removed from the ballot, leading voters to erroneously elect him for a new term. Wittren will serve a partial term through December 2024.

