Three new and familiar faces are serving on Troutdale City Council following last November’s election and a subsequent appointment to fill a vacancy.
David Ripma and Geoffrey Wunn both came out on top during the November election and will serve terms through December 2026. Jordan Wittren was appointed in February to fill a vacancy left when former Councilor Nick Moon didn’t drop out in time to be removed from the ballot, leading voters to erroneously elect him for a new term. Wittren will serve a partial term through December 2024.
Here are all three councilors messages to the community:
David Ripma
“I want to thank the voters of Troutdale for re-electing me to the City Council. We have a beautiful, historic, livable city and I will continue my efforts to keep it the best city in Oregon. Over the years I have served on several city and state committees and commissions. I urge all Troutdale citizens interested in volunteering to please get involved. It will help keep Troutdale a great place to live.”
Geoffrey Wunn
“The opportunity to serve the community of Troutdale is a huge honor. I have spent my entire life in this great community, having seen it grow from the small town of my childhood into the blossoming city it is today. Troutdale is unique in that it offers that small community feel with big city amenities, making it a desirable place to live. After graduating high school and going to nursing school, I returned to Troutdale to plant my roots and have found that raising my family here could not have been a better choice. The visions I have for Troutdale include thriving businesses, increased access to parks for all, and a city where people feel safe and welcomed. I really enjoy helping people and I am excited to begin serving the members of this community as I am able.”
Jordan Wittren
“I am very excited, eager and proud to represent Troutdale on City Council. Being on City Council has been discussed with my wife and I for several years now, so this opportunity is not taken lightly. Troutdale is a wonderful place to live, and we have many important issues and decisions ahead of us. Maintaining our small-town family feel while adding new growth, all while keeping our neighborhoods safe. I will work hard to ensure the legacy we are leaving is the best. I look forward to being your voice, advocating for the city we all want to live in.”
Christopher Keizur is a reporter based in Gresham, Ore.