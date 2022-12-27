The affordable housing bond approved by Metro voters in 2018 showed significantly more progress in 2022 — with a pair of complexes opened this past year in East Multnomah County.
The $652.8 million measure is intended to create 3,900 units of affordable housing throughout the three counties within the regional government’s boundaries.
According to Metro’s website, thirty-three projects have now been approved in Multnomah, Washington and Clackamas counties. The first project funded by the bond opened in Beaverton in 2021. That number jumped to five in 2022 with projects opening in Forest Grove, Gresham, Rockwood, South Portland and unincorporated Clackamas County. All were new construction, offering 585 units.
Eleven Metro-backed projects are scheduled to be completed next year in Aloha, Beaverton, Cedar Mill, Cornelius, Happy Valley, Hillsboro, North Portland, Oregon City, and Tigard. They are a mostly new construction and are expected to offer 973 units of affordable housing, although only 84 will provide supportive services.
Eleven additional projects are expected to be completed in 2024 in Beaverton, Lake Oswego, North Portland, Northeast Portland, Southeast Portland, and the Tualatin/Wilsonville expansion area. They will offer 1,013 units but just 41 with supportive services.
And two projects are anticipated to be completed in 2025 in Northeast Portland, offering 386 units, none with supportive services.