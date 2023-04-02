Multnomah County’s population dropped by more than 10,000 people for the second year in a row, newly released Census Bureau estimates show.
The latest Census Bureau release shows Multnomah County lost more than 10,500 residents between July 2021 and July 2022.
After Multnomah County, Washington, Jackson and Lane counties lost the most residents. The state’s five largest counties all lost residents, while the largest counties in Washington and Idaho grew.
In neighboring Idaho, all but one county gained residents. In Washington, only three out of 40 counties shrank.
Out of Oregon’s 36 counties, 21 lost residents over the year. The year before, only Multnomah County and two of the state's smallest counties, Gilliam and Wheeler, lost residents.
Oregon’s population had been consistently growing each year for nearly three decades, up until last year. The population dropped by more than 16,000 between July 2021 and July 2022, estimates released by the Census Bureau show.
Portland State University’s Population Research Center has essentially the opposite estimate: A gain of 15,000 Oregonians in the same time period. But both the Population Research Center and the Census Bureau agreed Multnomah County’s population shrank.
The Population Research Center estimated Multnomah County lost roughly 2,300 residents over the year, while the Census Bureau estimated more than quadruple that number.
Nationally, 68% of counties with 100,000 residents or more saw an increase in population between 2021 and 2022, according to the Census Bureau. Out of almost 100 counties with between 500,000 and a million residents, Multnomah County had the second greatest decline in population.
Deschutes County, which includes Bend; Benton County, which includes Corvallis; and Crook County, which includes Prineville, had the most new residents of any Oregon county last year. Some of the state's fastest growing counties are also the smallest, so relatively small gains — like 43 people in Sherman County, which has less than 2,000 residents — made a significant difference.
Multnomah County’s population was just over 795,000 as of July 2022, according to Census Bureau estimates.
2022 city population estimates haven’t yet been released, but Portland likely drives the majority of Multnomah County’s population loss. Multnomah County also includes Gresham, Troutdale, Fairview, Wood Village, Maywood Park, and parts of Lake Oswego. Portland had an estimated 641,162 residents as of July 1, 2021, while Gresham had 113,103. Portland also extends into Clackamas and Washington counties, but those account for less than half a percent of Portland’s population.
Anna Del Savio is a reporter based in Portland, Ore.