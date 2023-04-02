2021-2022 county population change

A map shows the regions of the United States with a growth or decline in population from July 1, 2021 to July 1, 2022.

 Courtesy Graphic: Census Bureau

Multnomah County’s population dropped by more than 10,000 people for the second year in a row, newly released Census Bureau estimates show.

The latest Census Bureau release shows Multnomah County lost more than 10,500 residents between July 2021 and July 2022.

Anna Del Savio is a reporter based in Portland, Ore.

