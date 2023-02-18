Honk to save healthcare

People of all walks of life came out in opposition of the proposed closure of the Legacy Mt Hood Family Birth Center on Feb. 13. 

 PMG Photo: Christopher Keizur

The Multnomah County Commission has joined the chorus of folks calling for Legacy Health to reconsider the planned closure of the Mt. Hood Medical Center’s Family Birth Center.

In a joint letter penned by Chair Jessica Vega Pederson and Commissioners Sharon Meieran, Susheela Jayapal, Diane Rosenbaum, and Lori Stegmann, the elected body pointed to the significant gap in health service for some of the highest-risk communities in the state.