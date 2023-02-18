The Multnomah County Commission has joined the chorus of folks calling for Legacy Health to reconsider the planned closure of the Mt. Hood Medical Center’s Family Birth Center.
In a joint letter penned by Chair Jessica Vega Pederson and Commissioners Sharon Meieran, Susheela Jayapal, Diane Rosenbaum, and Lori Stegmann, the elected body pointed to the significant gap in health service for some of the highest-risk communities in the state.
“This closure will leave pregnant people without nearby access to a safe location to give birth,” the letter read. “While Legacy has offered the continuation of other women’s health services at the Mt. Hood Medical Center, there will no longer be support for deliveries, leaving those in labor to travel to the closest hospital available.”
Those alternatives — trips to either Portland Adventist or Legacy Emanuel — would each take 20 to 40 minutes. That also would include cost increases for patients requiring an ambulance or LifeFlight to safely make the trip.
“The EMS system in East Multnomah County is already overburdened and short staffed, with long wait times,” the letter states. “(This solution is not) workable in a high-risk delivery situation that could lead to the tragic loss of life to both a mother and a child.”
The decision was first announced late last month, and has since sparked bipartisan outrage from expecting parents, community members, nurses, doctors, midwives, and electeds from the myriad of communities that rely on Mount Hood Medical Center — East Multnomah County, Boring, Sandy, the mountain communities, Columbia River Gorge, and Estacada. The plan is to shutter the birth center on Friday, March 17.
“While we understand that the medical field is dealing with increased costs and staffing issues, we request that Legacy reconsider its decision to close the (Family Birth Center,” read the letter. “All of our residents need and deserve accessible healthcare, and that includes access to all forms of reproductive health services.”