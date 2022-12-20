Courtesy Photo: Homeless people line up outside a warming shelter in Portland, December 27, 2021 (KOIN)

With treacherous winter weather expected over the next few days in the region, Multnomah County declared a state of emergency beginning Tuesday night, Dec. 20, and opened four severe weather shelters Wednesday, Dec. 21.

The locations of the shelters are the Sunrise Center, 18901 E. Burnside St.; the Portsmouth Union, 4775 N. Lombard St.; the Arbor Lodge, 1952 N. Lombard St.; and the Oregon Convention Center, 960 N.E. First Ave. Learn more at the Multnomah County "When It’s Cold" page. The shelters will open at 8 p.m. and stay open “as long as conditions require.”

