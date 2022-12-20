With treacherous winter weather expected over the next few days in the region, Multnomah County declared a state of emergency beginning Tuesday night, Dec. 20, and opened four severe weather shelters Wednesday, Dec. 21.
The locations of the shelters are the Sunrise Center, 18901 E. Burnside St.; the Portsmouth Union, 4775 N. Lombard St.; the Arbor Lodge, 1952 N. Lombard St.; and the Oregon Convention Center, 960 N.E. First Ave. Learn more at the Multnomah County "When It’s Cold" page. The shelters will open at 8 p.m. and stay open “as long as conditions require.”
Multnomah County officials said the sites will be accessible for people with disabilities and be pet-friendly. Transportation to a warming shelter will be free through TriMet or by calling 211.
Inclement weather in Gresham
According to the National Weather Service, the poor weather will begin on Thursday, Dec. 22, with a chance of snow in the late morning and freezing rain in the afternoon. There will be blusters of wind, with gusts reaching nearly 29 miles per hour, though not much snow accumulation is expected.
That night there is a high chance of freezing rain, which is expected to continue into Friday morning and early afternoon. The weekend will bring more rain, though temperatures are forecasted to creep up toward the high 40s, with rain and clouds likely to mark Christmas Day.
Officials warn anyone commuting for the holidays to use abundant caution. The Columbia River Gorge is especially treacherous, with icy conditions that already led to a fatal collision earlier in the week. If you must travel, the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office recommends carrying chains, knowing how to put them on, and including a survival kit in case you become stuck in your vehicle for long periods of time.
PBOT crews already on the streets
If the Portland metro region gets the sleet and ice that’s expected, transportation officials warn people not to drive unless it’s absolutely essential.
PBOT crews hit the roads overnight and sprayed nearly 3000 gallons of de-icer on city streets. Agency officials want people to know they do not treat every street in Portland and focus first on emergency routes.
PBOT’s Hannah Schafer said the transportation crews are “the first responders for the first responders. Our goal is to make sure that our roads are passable for firefighters, ambulances, police officers so that they can get out there and do their jobs to keep Portlanders safe.”
When motorists stay off the roads during severe weather, it helps PBOT crews keep them clear and safer for those who absolutely must travel.
ODOT officials also told KOIN 6 News they have crews treating roads in the Columbia River Gorge and they will continuously monitor roads and close them off if and when they become too dangerous.
They also remind drivers that if you’re not familiar with an area, don’t blindly trust your GPS or take detours. There are live pictures of the road or highway on TripCheck.
KOIN 6 News is a news partner of Pamplin Media Group.