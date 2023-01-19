East County readers are getting a sneak peek at what the future second-largest library in the region will bring — a glowing, modern structure in Gresham with views of Mount Hood and plenty of books to check out.
A series of renderings have been shared by Multnomah County Library of the planned East County Library, which is still in the design phase. Crafted by project leads Adjaye Associates and Holst Architecture, the plans are ambitious.
A massive auditorium to host cultural celebrations, lectures, performances and family programs; a main entry plaza at Northwest Division Street and Northwest Ava Lane, abutting the MAX Blue Line and bus lines; another public plaza to the south for folks to read, relax, and meet neighbors; and an interior filled with reading nooks, computer labs and natural light.
“These early renderings give a glimpse at the incredible beauty and transformation that’s in store for community members at the new East County Library,” said Annie Lewis, deputy director of Multnomah County Library. “This library will offer new, innovative spaces for reading, technology, learning, collaboration and celebration — and we are so excited to build this alongside the community every step of the way.”
Nothing is set in stone, including the proposed site of the 95,000-square-foot library. The land purchase, at 1297 N.W. Eastman Parkway, is still being discussed between Multnomah County and TriMet. The goal is to finalize the sale by spring.