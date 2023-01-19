East County readers are getting a sneak peek at what the future second-largest library in the region will bring — a glowing, modern structure in Gresham with views of Mount Hood and plenty of books to check out.

A series of renderings have been shared by Multnomah County Library of the planned East County Library, which is still in the design phase. Crafted by project leads Adjaye Associates and Holst Architecture, the plans are ambitious.

Christopher Keizur is a reporter based in Gresham, Ore.