A man who allegedly was firing a gun at a business in Troutdale in the early morning hours of Saturday, Feb. 18, was shot and injured by a Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office deputy while being taken into custody.
At about 1:40 a.m. deputies received a report of an armed man firing a gun at windows near a business in the 25100 block of Southeast Stark Street in Troutdale. Employees were hunkering down inside to be safe during the shooting while calling 911.
Both deputies and Gresham Police Officers responded, and ordered the man to drop the weapon. According to law enforcement, as the incident developed a deputy fired his duty weapon, hitting the suspect. It is unclear what led to the deputy, whose identity has not been released, firing his gun.
Medical care was rendered and the suspect was transported to Emanuel Hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries. He was later discharged and booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center for unlawful use of a weapon among other charges.
The deputy who fired his weapon was placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation, per standard protocol.
The East County Major Crimes Team and the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office are leading the investigation. The team consists of members from the Sheriff’s Office, Gresham Police Department, Oregon State Police, Port of Portland Police Department and the DA’s Office. The Portland Police Bureau homicide detectives are also assisting.
The investigation is ongoing. Notifications were sent to the Multnomah County Chair and Troutdale Mayor’s Office.
No other community members, deputies or officers were injured during the shooting and arrest.