photo-filler-police-car-lights.jpg

A man who allegedly was firing a gun at a business in Troutdale in the early morning hours of Saturday, Feb. 18, was shot and injured by a Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office deputy while being taken into custody.

At about 1:40 a.m. deputies received a report of an armed man firing a gun at windows near a business in the 25100 block of Southeast Stark Street in Troutdale. Employees were hunkering down inside to be safe during the shooting while calling 911.