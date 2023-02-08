Gresham tree advocates are sounding the alarm as new neighborhoods being built are failing to add to the city’s urban canopy, leading to livability, health and climate concerns for a community heralded as a “Tree City USA.”
The problem lies in how new developments are being built. The homes do not have large enough front or backyards for large trees. That is paired with a lack of planting along roadways, causing swaths of concrete and significant voids in “green infrastructure.”
There are several problem areas, identified by Gresham’s Urban Forestry Subcommittee, a group tasked with keeping an eye on all things trees. Neighborhoods in Southwest Gresham near Butler Road; a development on 282nd and Chase Road on the eastern border of town; new homes in the “Sunset Village” bordering Richey Road and 190th; and construction that completed on Northwest Willowbrook Court, near Southwest Powell, to name a few. That last development required the removal of several trees, none of which were replaced.
“Wouldn’t it make sense to ensure trees are being incorporated along the streets to compensate for this loss,” wrote Jim Buck, co-president of the Gresham Neighborhood Coalition and member of the Urban Forestry Subcommittee, in a letter to city leadership. “Decisions about spaces for trees will last for generations and are not easily undone.”
Buck also spoke during a Gresham City Council meeting Tuesday, Feb. 7. He cited troubling trends when it comes to tree management within Gresham, which is designated as a “Tree City USA” by the National Arbor Day Foundation.
The city employs more than 20 people for stormwater management, but no one in urban forestry. Portland, by comparison, has 52 urban foresters. Instead Gresham incorporates those duties among other city departments and outside contracts. Buck believes a city of this size should have nine urban foresters employed.
All of the recent development in Gresham has led to headaches for tree lovers, especially when compared to nearby Happy Valley. They recently completed a new neighborhood along the border of Gresham, Scouters Mountain, which had many trees planted between the sidewalk and roadway. In 12 years that Happy Valley neighborhood will have a robust system of trees and greenery for residents to enjoy.
The Urban Forestry Subcommittee has been advocating for the city’s tree code to be updated. Current code requires the planting of street trees in new developments, but there are workarounds for developers. Mainly other amenities can be prioritized, like fire access, in-street utilities and stormwater gardens. Those competing needs result in fewer street trees, which continues to be the case in new developments across the city.
“Globally we are dealing with a climate crisis of historic proportions, yet our neighborhood developments are being approved with a paucity of trees when we need more, not less of them,” Buck wrote.
Gresham said it plans to update the tree code by the end of this year. City Hall staff is also revisiting how urban forestry/tree canopy issues are dealt with.
Christopher Keizur is a reporter based in Gresham, Ore.