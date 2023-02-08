Gresham Neighborhood

New neighborhoods in Gresham are prioritizing stormwater gardens over trees. 

Gresham tree advocates are sounding the alarm as new neighborhoods being built are failing to add to the city’s urban canopy, leading to livability, health and climate concerns for a community heralded as a “Tree City USA.”

The problem lies in how new developments are being built. The homes do not have large enough front or backyards for large trees. That is paired with a lack of planting along roadways, causing swaths of concrete and significant voids in “green infrastructure.”

Stormwater

Many of the new neighborhoods failing to plant trees are being developed in south and east Gresham. 

Christopher Keizur is a reporter based in Gresham, Ore.