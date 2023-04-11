National birds can be seen in East County skies
Residents should remember to look up during outings across East Multnomah County, as many bald eagles have been spotted circling the skies and perched above bodies of water in search of tasty fish.
Gresham wildlife photographer Carol Zyvatkauskas snapped a photo of an eagle Saturday morning, April 8, during a walk along the Springwater Corridor Trail, just east of Main City Park. The one she saw was peering into Johnson Creek in search of largescale sucker fish.
Bald eagles are also commonly seen around the Salish Ponds Wetland Park, in Fairview, and Glenn Otto Community Park and the Sandy River, near Troutdale.
Bald eagles are opportunistic feeders, with a diet that subsists mainly of fish. They will swoop down and snatch prey out of the water with their talons. Their tree nests are massive — 13 feet deep and 8.2 feet wide, weighing about a metric ton.
The name is somewhat of a misnomer. Bald eagles are not actually bald, their name derives from an older meaning of the word which was “white headed.” Males and females are identical in plumage, but females are about 25% larger.
Nationally the species is thriving. It was removed from the List of Endangered and Threatened Wildlife on June 28, 2007, and has since been designated as “least concern.”
Help for Gresham homebuyers
The city of Gresham has a program that offers down-payment assistance loans for first-time homebuyers whose incomes qualify.
The WELCOME HOME program offers up to $40,000 interest-free loans, funded through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. Participation qualification include:
- First-time homebuyer or someone who hasn’t owned a home in three years
- The home is the primary residence and located in Gresham with a sale price of no more than $437,000
- Qualify for primary mortgage with an Oregon-licensed lender
- Make 80% or less of the federal annual median income
For more information, visit GreshamOregon.gov/Welcome-Home
‘Out of this world’ development proposed for Rockwood
A new proposed development in Rockwood may have a name that sounds like a Star Wars droid, but its impact would be much closer than a “Galaxy far, far away.”
Rockwood B188 is a proposal that includes a new school, recreation, housing, workforce training and a business hub in the heart of the Rockwood neighborhood and a stone’s throw from Downtown Rockwood.
The project would be located at the former 2-acre Sunrise Center property, 18445 E. Burnside St., near the 188th MAX Station.
Gresham voters approved extending the Rockwood-West Gresham Urban Renewal District from 2023-2029, allowing for six years to invest in new projects.
“We’re excited for the next wave of community development to strengthen the neighborhood,” said Brian Monberg, executive director of the Gresham Redevelopment Commission.
Rockwood B188 is still in the planning stages. To weigh in, visit surveymonkey.com/r/B188SiteDevelopment
“We’re starting ambitious plans to maximize the dollars voters approved last spring,” Monberg said. “And we want to hear from you what will be most impactful.”
The city has spent the spring identifying priority areas to spend the remaining urban renewal funds. Another online survey — GreshamOregon.gov/Urban-Renewal — is a more general opportunity to add to those discussions.