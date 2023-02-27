Calling all ‘Rising Artists’
One of the most popular sections of an annual festival celebrating all things arts is making a return.
The Rising Artist corner, which celebrates artisans under the age of 17, will take up a corner of the 21st Annual Gresham Arts Festival, which will run all day Saturday, July 15, at the Arts Plaza, 401 N.E. Second St.
Youths can apply to showcase and sell their artwork at the festival at no cost. If you are a “Rising Artist” or know of one, visit bit.ly/2tmz0md to learn more and apply.
A Gresham company is on the hook for more than $57,000 after it was cited for environmental violations by the Oregon Department of Environmental.
Teeny Foods Corporation, a wholesale bakery at 3434 N.E. 170th Place, was issued a civil penalty of $57,350 for operating without an air quality permit in the month of January.
It was one of eight across the region that received DEQ penalties, which totaled $149,191 in January. A full list of environmental violators can be found online at ordeq.org/enforcement
Youthfulness and fashion abounds at the Gresham Senior Center as it gears up for an annual stylish fundraiser.
Volunteers will be modeling clothing during the Spring Fashion Show 12:30 Saturday, March 11, with doors opening at noon, at the East County Building, 600 N.E. Eighth St. Hosted by the Gresham Senior Center, the event serves as an important fundraiser to continue its programs that celebrate seniors and breaks them out of isolation.
Fashionable clothes for women and children will be modeled, with ensembles courtesy local shops like Maurice’s, Loft, Shop Girl Consignment and SJS Accessible Apparel. There will be a light lunch as well as other entertainment and a quilt raffle. There will also be door prizes given away by those clothing shops.
Tickets must be purchased in advance by calling the Senior Center at 503-988-4870, and can be picked up at the door before the fashion show. It is $20 for an individual, or $100 for a table for six.
Reporter
Christopher Keizur is a reporter based in Gresham, Ore.
