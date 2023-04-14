Corbett Fire gets new water tender
Corbett Fire District has been awarded a new 2,000 gallon water tender, which will be stationed at the Springdale Station — meaning all three stations in the rural district now have their own tenders.
The $300,000 vehicle was funded by the Oregon State Fire Marshal’s Office $25 million program to deal with wildland fires. The grants have been supporting firefighters across the region, and will allow a more robust response to wildland fires before they grow out of control.
“We are grateful to be a host agency for the (program),” said Corbett Fire Chief Rick Wunsch. “The water tender will enhance our firefighter capabilities in our fire district, allowing us to serve our neighbors as well as the state of Oregon.”
Gresham program turns BIPOC businesses ‘green’
Gresham’s Green Business program is helping Black, Indigenous and people of color-owned businesses leverage regional resources to improve sustainability and energy efficiency.
Through a partnership with PGE and Energy Trust of Oregon, Tienda Mi Tierra, TCA Creative Minds, Straight Cut Barbershop, and Lady Secrets Bridal & Quinceañera all upgraded the lighting within their stores to LED. Some also installed smart thermostats to further reduce energy consumption.
Collectively city staff visited more than 30 small BIPOC businesses. A further nine small businesses are in the queue for energy efficiency evaluation and potential upgrades.
The Gresham Green Business Program helps local businesses and nonprofit organizations conserve natural resources, protect the local environment, and improve their bottom line. Through a certification process, which includes site visits and access to resources, many businesses are awarded for their efforts to be green.
In recent months several have been recertified — Celestica, Gresham Balance Bodyworks, Shop Girl Consignment, the Gresham Wastewater Treatment Plant. Newly added to the program were TCA Creative Minds Childcare Center and Straight Cut Barbershop.
Gresham to revamp Pleasant Valley plan
The city of Gresham is seeking community input to update the Pleasant Valley Master Plan, which was first adopted in the early 2000s.
“We want to make sure it is relevant to what the community wants and fits with today’s standards,” said Gresham City Manager Nina Vetter.
The 1,532-acre community was first planned through a partnership with Metro Regional Government, the cities of Portland and Happy Valley, and Clackamas and Multnomah Counties. The goal was to create a “complete community” to the south of Gresham with a mix of land uses, transportation option, and the preservation of natural resources.
But two decades after its adoption, much of what was envisioned has yet to be realized. So the hope it to refresh the plan to better spur the development of new residences and community amenities.
The survey can be found online at greshamoregon.gov/Pleasant-Valley-Plan-Update/#StatusandUpdates.