Senior Center closing for one week
The Gresham Senior Center will close later this month for a well-deserved spring vacation for the dedicated staff and volunteers.
The center, 600 N.E. Eighth St., will be closed from Monday, May 22, through Monday, May 29. That includes the office, information desk, gift boutique store, and quilting/sewing room. The Tuesday Night Dance scheduled for May 23 will also be canceled. Individual classes, such as Tai-Chi and Line Dancing, will be held at the discretion of the instructor.
Everything will reopen for normal hours Tuesday, May 30.
Energy Trust powers LED lights at Gresham businesses
The city of Gresham’s Green Business Program has been able to harness the power of a local partnership to bring, well, green power to small businesses.
With support from Energy Trust and Portland General Electric, businesses across East Multnomah County have gotten access to LED lighting, which is one of the easiest way to save a buck and make a dent in environmental impacts.
The “No-Cost Lighting Install” incentive significantly lowers the costs to switch to LED lights. So far more than 55 small businesses in Gresham have taken advantage of the program, which is having a real effect. 3-46 GRIT CrossFit, 346 N.E. 219th, which got about $1,100 in savings from the new lights last year. Tienda Mi Terra, a Spanish market in Rockwood, also cut its energy bills by 50% since their free install last summer.
Learn more about the program, eligibility, and signup at bit.ly/3njc9oE
Cochran and Troutdale Road now a four-way stop
Drivers be aware — a traffic change has been made at the intersection of Southeast Cochran Road and South Troutdale Road.
The intersection, which previously had a traffic light, is now a four-way stop. Multnomah County Transportation reminds the community to use caution and obey traffic laws at the newly installed signs.
The county had been planning the new intersection after a study in early 2022 showed the traffic volumes and crash history did not necessitate a full signal. Other options mulled were a new signal and roundabout.
County crews added some visibility enhancements to alert drivers of the change. There are pavement markings that read “stop ahead;” wider stop bars; red reflective panels on the sign posts; and the removal of vegetation to increase sight distance.
Get graffiti removed
Multnomah County is offering grants of up to $5,000 to help small businesses operating east of Interstate 205 to repair damage from vandalism.
Businesses can use the funds to not only remove graffiti, but also repair broken windows and mend damage from vandalism that occurred since July 1, 2022. The county partnered with the Micro Enterprise Services of Oregon to distribute aid to the businesses.
“Vandalism harms more than business facades and windows, it hurts our community,” said Cobi Lewis, executive director of MESO. “Local business owners should be focused on expanding their enterprise, not on repairing damage.”
Apply for the grant in English or Spanish at tfaforms.com/5049792