Dust off and lace up those running shoes, as there are still spots available during an annual Gresham run/walk that supports a local nonprofit organization.
The 5th annual Gresham Lilac Run, presented by Unitus Community Credit Union, will take place Saturday, April 22, with the start and finish line at Main City Park, 219 S. Main Ave. There are two distances still available — the 5K and 10K — though both are filling up quickly.
All race proceeds will go to Thimbleberry Collaborative Farm, which will use the funds to host educational classes, workshops and fieldtrips for kids in the Gresham-Barlow School District.
Cultivate a garden in Troutdale
Grow vegetables and soak in the sunrise.
Troutdale residents are able to reserve a 9-foot by 4-foot plot at the Sunrise Park Community Garden, Hensley Road and Southwest 21st Street. Residents can grow vegetables and flowers in the fenced area to keep out animals and non-gardening humans. The city provides water, hoses and mulch.
Reservations began on Friday, March 10, and cost $25. Payment must be made in-person at City Hall, and there is a limit of one plot per household until Saturday, April 1, when the unreserved plots will also be made available to non-Troutdale residents.
For questions call Pepper Ann McAllister at 503-674-7225.
Christopher Keizur is a reporter based in Gresham, Ore.