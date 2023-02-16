Gresham Art Committee finds new home
The Gresham Art Committee is leaving city control, instead finding a new home beneath the umbrella of the Center for the Arts Foundation.
The change should mean more consistent events and displays that celebrate the visual arts.
The committee, which was formed in the 1980s, promotes cultural and artistic diversity, showcases artists who represent the local area, and creates a learning environment to support burgeoning artists.
Its original mission was to curate an arts exhibit at the Gresham Visual Arts Gallery, within council chambers, and in other city facilities. Over the years the group has become more independent, and during the pandemic went into hiatus.
Now with the Center for the Arts Foundation, the first event will be an exhibit at the Little Theatre, 333 N. Main Ave., during Third Thursday on April 20. The show will continue through that following weekend.
The committee is also looking for volunteers to shape the coming year. Learn more or apply by emailing greshamartcommittee1@gmail.com . There will be a meeting from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, at the Little Theatre.
Christina Price
Price joins Forbe's list of best Oregon wealth advisors
Edward Jones Financial Advisor Christina J. Price, who operates a branch office in Gresham, was named to the annual list of America's Top Women Wealth Advisors Best-in-State for 2023 by Forbes and SHOOK Research, ranking No. 12 in Oregon.
“This is really a team award, one which I could never have achieved without the tremendous support from my branch team," Price said. "And I am forever indebted to my clients for the trust they have placed in me and the relationships we’ve built as we work toward the financial goals that give them the freedom to live life on their terms."
To compile the 2023 list, more than 1,600 women named to the Best-in-State ranking, SHOOK Research analysts conducted more than 16,000 interviews with nominees. Criteria included compliance records, community involvement, the investment process, assets under care and tenure in the industry. Based on the full nationwide list, best-in-state rankings were determined.
Price is among 57 Edward Jones financial advisors to be named to the 2023 Forbes Top Women Wealth Advisor Best-in-State ranking. To see the full list of the Edward Jones financial advisors who ranked on these lists in their states, visit Top Women Wealth Advisors Edward Jones.
Edward Jones is a leading financial services firm in the U.S. and through its affiliate in Canada. The firm’s nearly 19,000 financial advisors serve more than 8 million clients with a total of $1.6 trillion in client assets under care in 2022.