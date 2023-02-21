Seasonal Workers

Applications are open to be a season utility worker in Gresham. 

 Courtesy photo: City of Gresham

Work seasonally for the city of Gresham

If you enjoy being physically active, working outside, and being on a team environment, the city of Gresham wants you to apply to become a seasonal public utility worker with one of the Public Works Divisions — transportation, water, wastewater, stormwater and parks.