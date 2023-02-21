If you enjoy being physically active, working outside, and being on a team environment, the city of Gresham wants you to apply to become a seasonal public utility worker with one of the Public Works Divisions — transportation, water, wastewater, stormwater and parks.
There are 23 openings for the 6-month stint from April through September, 2023. Pay is listed at $21.51 an hour. There are no benefits except sick leave. Applications will be reviewed from Feb. 27 through March 13. Learn more and apply at bit.ly/3XJTJcG
Hike Dog Mountain
The U.S. Forest Service released permits today for hikers headed to Dog Mountain in the Columbia River Gorge, on the Washington side about nine miles east of Stevenson.
Hikers can secure passes on weekends from April 29 through June 19 for the popular, but limited route. The passes are by vehicle rather than person, and hikers must be able to provide either digital or hard copy evidence of the permit when parking at the lot.
The permits are $7 — $5 for the pass and $2 for an administrative fee. In total 90 permits will be available each day via the online reservation system. Days can be reserved well in advance, while a limited number of permits will be held in reserve until three days prior. Get them at fs.usda.gov/goto/crgnsa/hikedogmountain
The permit system was put in place in 2018 to ensure safety at Dog Mountain. Prior to implementation the parking lot would reach full capacity early on weekends, leading to visitors to park and walk along State Route 14 to the trail.