The Gresham Arts Plaza Children’s Fountain is back on for the season. From 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily the fountain will be on at the plaza, 401 N.E. Second St., until the end of summer.
Users are asked to keep the pad clean so there are fewer clogged jets and need for repair-prompted downtime.
Summer LEGO camps coming to Gresham City Hall
Gresham City Hall will be filled with thousands of LEGO pieces this summer as a new, official partnership is bringing more activities for local kids to flex their creative muscles.
A series of LEGO camps are scheduled to take place in Gresham, organized by PlayEast! East County Recreation. From July 17-21, kids can sign up for a pair of age-specific camps run by instructors from Play-Well TEKnologies at City Hall, 1333 N.W. Eastman Parkway.
“Video Games Unplugged” will be from 9 a.m. to noon and is for kids ages 5-7; while “Level Up Gaming” is from 1-4 p.m. for ages 7-12. Both camps cost $160 to attend. Register online at bit.ly/3pOT6De
The summer camps marks an exciting time for Gresham, as it is the first official pairing between the city and PlayEast! Though the largest city in East Multnomah County wasn’t a founding member, there has long been an informal partnership between the two due to proximity and the fact that many Gresham kids participate in PlayEast! events.
With the formation of the Youth Services Division, which is tasked with creating more opportunities for local kids, the summer camps were born.
“One of our city goals is to increase the array of youth recreation,” said City Manager Nina Vetter. “Partnering made since.”
Christopher Keizur is a reporter based in Gresham, Ore.