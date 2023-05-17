Children's Fountain

The Gresham Children's Fountain is on for the 2023 season. 

 Courtesy photo: City of Gresham

Gresham turns on Children’s Fountain

Need to beat the heat?

LEGOs

Thousands of LEGOs will be at Gresham City Hall for a pair of kids summer camps. 

Christopher Keizur is a reporter based in Gresham, Ore.