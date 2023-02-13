Guide the new direction for Halsey
Main Streets on Halsey, a collaboration between the cities of Troutdale, Fairview and Wood Village to improve that important roadway that links all three communities, is seeking community input.
The project, which runs along Northeast Halsey Street between 201st Avenue and 257th Drive, has been in the works since 2017. The goal is to have a shared vision for the corridor and turn it into something resembling a “main street” for the region. That would be done with new architecture, businesses and restaurants, public art, and infrastructure for pedestrians and cyclists.
The survey is seeking to learn how locals use the corridor, what challenges they face navigating Halsey, and any other changes people want for the three-mile stretch. It is available in English and Spanish, and will remain open through Tuesday, March 7.
Take the survey online at woodvillageor.gov/main-streets-on-halsey-project-survey
100+ Women donates to trauma volunteer program
A group of amazing women came together to make a sizeable donation to support a nonprofit program that provides emotional aid and practical support to victims of trauma.
100+ Women Who Care East County chose Tip NW as the recipient of a collective donation during the first gathering of the new year Thursday, Feb. 9, at the Little Theatre, 333 N. Main Ave.
How it works is 100 Women, which consists of members from across East Multnomah County and Sandy, comes together for meetings to learn about three local nonprofit organizations. At the end of the hour gathering the group votes for one recipient, and everyone cuts a check for $100. That makes for a significant fundraising boost without the normal rigmarole needed.
Tip NW operates with a team of specially trained volunteers, which are requested by police, fire, paramedics, hospitals, medical examiners, schools and businesses — whenever someone is in distress or need of emotional support. Often TIP volunteers are called following a suicide; natural or unexpected death; for victims of crimes or fires; after a drowning or motor vehicle accident; or for those affected by gang and gun violence.
The team has more than 200 volunteers who respond to 170 calls every month. Learn more at tipnw.org
To become a member of 100+ Women Who Care East County, visit 100womenwhocareeastcounty.org
Learn to tend a vegetable garden
Gresham gardeners are hosting a free workshop to teach folks how to cultivate vegetables this spring, including sampling soil, calculating the correct amount of fertilizer, making seed tape, growing transplants, and creating a planting plan.
Hosted by Outgrowing Hunger and presented by Dennis Brown, an OSU Extension Service Master Gardener, the Garden of Eatin’ event will run from 10-11:30 a.m. Saturday, March 11, at Nadaka Nature Park, 17615 N.E. Glisan St.
Registration is required. Contact Fran Bozarth, fran@outgrowinghunger.org, or call 503-208-4651.
Participants will make low-cost, disposable pots and plant seeds to take home. All materials will be supplied.