NFL Flag Football coming to Gresham
Local kids will have the opportunity to run, throw, and score a touchdown as a national sports program is coming to Gresham.
NFL Flag Football coming to Gresham
Local kids will have the opportunity to run, throw, and score a touchdown as a national sports program is coming to Gresham.
NFL Flag Football is hosting a spring season at East Multnomah County’s Pat Pfeifer Park, 120 N.E. 176th Ave. The seven week season runs from April 16-June 4, and winning teams have a chance to compete in regional contests.
The program is free for boys and girls ages 4-18. There are no tryouts, and everyone will make a team.
Register online at bit.ly/3j6xC1I — the deadline to sign up is March 12. For more information, email info@paalnfiflag.com or call 503-752-3830
Following an unexpected drop out and a ballot bereft of choices, the city of Troutdale is seeking applications for someone to be appointed to a City Council vacancy.
The goal was for a 2022 Election overflowing with candidates after the city approved a change in voting format. Rather than have councilors run for specific seats, they would toss their hats into a general pool. Voters would mark their top choices, and the top three would join council.
But Councilor Nick Moon moved out of city limits midway through the process. It was too late to remove him from ballots, so even though he was unable to win, he still claimed the third most votes in last fall’s election.
Any registered voter living within the city for six months can apply for the two-year term, which will expire on Dec. 31, 2024, to be filled through an election. Applications can be submitted through 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17. Find the form online at bit.ly/3WAZwR7
Completed applications must be emailed to sarah.skroch@troutdaleoregon.gov or via hand delivery to City Hall, 219 E. Historic Columbia River Highway.
The goal is to conduct interviews in late February, and to have sworn in a candidate by the March 14 Council meeting.
Christopher Keizur is a reporter based in Gresham, Ore.
Reporter
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.