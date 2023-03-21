Know a deserving volunteer who made a difference in Fairview?
Nominations are open for two Outstanding Community Service by an Individual awards via the city. They will be open through 5 p.m. Friday, March 31.
One award is for a youth (age 17 and under) and the other is for an adult. Winners will be selected at recognized at the 2023 Fairview Volunteer Recognition Event on April 20.
Nominations can be made online at fairvieworegon.gov/volunteernomination or by filling out a form available at Fairview City Hall. Call City Recorder Devree Leymaster at 503-674-6224 with questions.
Glisan Street lane to be closed
A westbound lane of Northeast Glisan Street will be closed from Monday-Thursday, March 27-30, between Northeast 236th Place and Northeast 241st Place, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. as a contractor drills to install a new stormwater filtration system.
The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office is preaching vigilance about a phone scam that impersonates deputies to seek payment of “fees” and “fines.” In one case the grift led to a resident losing $1,500.
Scam calls have been made by someone posing as a MSCO lieutenant or sergeant. They claim the victim has missed a grand jury summons and must pay a fine or be arrested. Some newly utilized tactics include fake badge numbers and case numbers in an attempt to legitimize the claims.
Often scammers will attempt to keep the target on the phone during the entire process, preventing them from contacting family or friends for advice. Once a scammer receives payment, they instruct the person to visit an MCSO office for reimbursement.
The MCSO reminds it never conducts matters related to warrant service, missed jury duty, missed court dates or payment fines over the phone.
If you are contacted by the scam do not send money or engage. If you have been victimized file a police report by calling 503-823-3333.
