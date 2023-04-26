Tea

The Gresham Senior Center is hosting a Mother's Day Tea ceremony. 

 Courtesy photo: Laurel F, Wikimedia Commons

Gresham Senior Center celebrates mothers

The Gresham Senior Center has a pair of events planned to brighten and celebrate mothers on the lead up to their special day.

Bumble bee

A bumble bee in the willows near Gresham’s Main City Park.
Corbett Fire

The Firewise team in Corbett is hosting an event to help prep for wildland fires. 

Christopher Keizur is a reporter based in Gresham, Ore.