The Gresham Senior Center has a pair of events planned to brighten and celebrate mothers on the lead up to their special day.
On Saturday, May 6, will be the annual Mother’s Day Tea at the center, 600 N.E. Eighth St. The theme is “A Tisket — A Tasket, a Fiesta in a Basket,” and the outing includes entertainment, a light lunch, silent auction and quilt raffle.
Tickets to the tea event are $20 for an individual, or $100 for a table of six. They must be purchased in advance at the Senior Center front desk. Doors open at noon, and it will begin at 1 p.m.
Then the following week is a Pre-Mother’s Day Sale, Wednesday and Thursday, May 10-11, also at the Senior Center. There will be plants, jewelry, sewing machines, sergers, fabric, thread, fat quarters and sewing notions. The sale will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Protect pollinators
Pollinators play a key role across East Multnomah County in helping native plants and flowers thrive, and residents and gardeners can play a role in protecting and supporting them.
Bees, butterflies, birds, and even bats carry pollen from flower to flower to help them produce seeds and fruits. But they can struggle to survive in part because of pesticides. Some ways to prevent issues in your yard without chemicals include:
Add compost to soil to help plants build natural defenses
Use safe pest control methods like blasting aphids off plants with water and hand-pulling weeds
Select pest-and-disease-resistant plants able to thrive in the sun, soil and water of the site you plant them
Plant native species so pollinators have the nectar they need
Corbett Firewise to host demonstration assessment
Corbett Firewise Chapter will recognize next month’s National Wildland Fire Prep Day by hosting an informational table from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 6, at the Grange Hall, 37493 N.E. Grange Hall Road.
Firewise members will conduct a Wildfire Home Ignition Zone Assessment at a nearby house that is within walking distance. People can park at the Grange and walk in organized groups. Hot dogs will be served, and a shuttle will be provided.
Firewise is a volunteer program, in conjunction with the Corbett Fire District, to help homeowners in making their homes more resistant to wildland fire. Last year the chapter logged more than 1,600 hours of activity to reduce the ignition risk of wildland fire to homes.