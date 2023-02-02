Does staying inside with a good book or puzzle sound better than braving the east winds?
Troutdale Recreation is hosting a Book & Puzzle Exchange from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday, Feb. 11, at the City Conference Building, 223 Buxton Road. Share what you’ve already enjoyed and discover new finds.
The outing is open to all Troutdale residents.
Arts Foundation books live music for Third Thursday
The Center for the Arts Foundation is bringing music into downtown Gresham as part of the monthly Third Thursday celebration.
Third Thursday is hosted from 5:30-8:30 p.m. by the Historic Downtown Gresham Business Association, with many partners getting involved with sales and activities. SugarCubed offers 50% off treats, Shop Girl Consignment has featured sales, and The Hoppy Brewer also brings a musical act.
For the February 16 gathering, The Art Foundation will have the Dan Davey Trio perform at the Little Theatre, 333 N. Main Ave.
Davey is the director of Jazz Studies at Mt. Hood Community College and the festival director for the Mt. Hood Jazz Festival. Dan works as a pianist, organist, and trumpet player and has performed at several notable venues around the country. He has played with the Southcoast Jazz Orchestra, the John Allmark Jazz Orchestra and Herb Reed and the Platters.
Joining him in the trio are Ryan Meagher and Tim Gilson.
The concert is free to attend, with donations to the Foundation appreciated.
Fairview to increase utility rates
After the latest round of review and discussion, the city of Fairview City Council approved an increase to local utility rates.
The adjustments include a 4% increase to water and a 9% increase to stormwater, going into effect March 1. An increase in sewer rates was not deemed necessary.
On the March bill, the overall increase for a typical residential customer will be about $2.66 per month. Actual amounts will vary with water usage. For more information contact the city finance department at 403-665-7929.
Fairview seeks Community Engagement member
Fairview is seeking applications for a motivated community member to join the Community Engagement Committee.
That group helps shape and execute city events and seeks to encourage and build partnerships to provide more opportunities and diversity among items on the city calendar. They meet at 6:30 p.m. the third Tuesday of the month.