Vietnam Veterans

Local Vietnam war veterans will be honored by Mt. Hood Hospice this weekend. 

 PMG photo: Christopher Keizur

Mt. Hood Hospice to honor Vietnam vets

When Vietnam veterans returned home, many were shunned, spit on, sworn at, ridiculed, and blamed for a war they had no part in starting. Now decades later a group is giving those veterans the thanks and admiration they deserve.

