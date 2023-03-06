When Vietnam veterans returned home, many were shunned, spit on, sworn at, ridiculed, and blamed for a war they had no part in starting. Now decades later a group is giving those veterans the thanks and admiration they deserve.
Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans Day is being hosted by Mt. Hood Hospice at 3 p.m. Monday, March 13, at the Gresham Senior Center, 600 N.E. Eighth St. Friends and family are welcome to attend the pinning ceremony, which will not only honor Vietnam veterans, but those who served across all eras.
A longtime city employee will now be overseeing five divisions within the Troutdale Public Works Department.
Travis Hultin has been promoted to public works director after serving two decades as the city’s chief engineering, as well as six years as deputy director.
Hultin began working for the city as a college intern while earning his civil engineering degree from Oregon State University. In 1996 he was hired to a full-time civil engineering position upon graduating.
He will now oversee water, streets, wastewater, parks and engineering divisions.
Troutdale launches new street report system
Reporting street issues in the city of Troutdale has gone digital.
In March the Troutdale Public Works department launched an online street issue reporting application, which allows community members to access a form to report things like damaged signs, flooded storm drains, road debris and pot holes.
The tool is mobile friendly, and can be anonymous. Access can be found on the city homepage at troutdaleoregon.gov
Raider Days Spring Carnival returns
An annual festive outing is returning to Reynolds High School later this month.
Raider Days Spring Carnival will run Friday, March 24, through Sunday, April 2, at the high school parking lot, 1698 S.W. Cherry Park Road. Through a partnership with Davis Shows Northwest, the carnival will have rides, games and food.
The carnival is open to the public, with tickets available ahead of time at the school’s main office for $27 per person, per day. A ticket allows for unlimited access to rides, though food is purchased separately. Once the carnival begins prices increase to $32. Funds support Reynolds High School activities.