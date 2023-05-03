The city of Wood Village officially opened its splash pad for the season last weekend.
The pad, which is a great place for local kids to have fun and cool off, is located at Donald L. Robertson Park, corner of Northeast Halsey Street and Northeast 244th Avenue, adjacent to the Wood Village City Hall.
St. Henry Church to host media sale
Gresham’s St. Henry Catholic Church is hosting a weekend sale next month that will have a robust array of items that will create the perfect “night in.”
The used book and media sale will have children’s books, DVDs and CDs, and puzzles, with prices ranging from 50 cents to $2. It will run from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 3, and 9:30 a.m. to noon Sunday, June 4, in the gym across the street from the church, 346 N.W. First Street.
Donations are welcome and can be dropped off at St. Henry’s parish office, on the eastside of the church, from Monday, May 15, through Thursday, May 25.
Proceeds from the sale will benefit the purchase of books and media for the parish library.
Troutdale begins construction on dog park
Troutdale has begun clearing the way for an off-leash dog park in the Columbia Park Forest, next to Imagination Station, 1900 S.W. Cherry Park Road.
A dog park has been mulled by the city since 1997, and it has been delayed many decades as a suitable location was sought. The first phase is clearing of the forest floor underbrush and installing a fence, which will give four-legged friends three acres to run. Phase two will include signs, benches, clean up stations and a watering trough.
The goal is for the dog park to have phase one completed by this summer.
Gresham High Concert Choir heads to state championship
Gresham High School's Concert Choir will compete in the state championship this weekend at Oregon State University.
Under the leadership of Janine Kirstein, the choir recently took First at the Mt. Hood Conference League Choral Competition. The win automatically enters the team to participate in the Oregon School Activities Association State Choir Championships on May 6.
The school's tenor/bass ensemble also recently won big at the state-level Chamber choir competition and were named the 2023 state champions. In addition, five GHS students placed in the top 10 at the State Solo Competition.
Tickets to the concert choir championship this weekend are $12 per adult and can be purchased on the OSAA website at osaa.org/shop/tickets.
Christopher Keizur is a reporter based in Gresham, Ore.