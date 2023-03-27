Wood Village woman finds Oregon Lottery “pot of gold”
Four sisters had a plan — feeling lucky, they each were going to buy two Oregon Lottery raffle tickets apiece. But Carol Serbick, of Wood Village, decided to go for just one more, and ended up finding a “pot of gold.”
“I went to the restroom, walked past the bar and said to the bartender, ‘just give me one ticket,’” she said. “Between us sisters, we purchased a total of nine tickets.”
That ticket, bought at Fairview’s Bumpers Grill & Bar on March 2, proved to be the winner, claiming the $1 million top prize in Oregon Lottery’s annual St. Patrick’s Day Raffle.
The sisters had agreed to split the prize money before the winning numbers were drawn. Serbick was a first-time raffle player. After taxes, each got a lump sum of $170,000. Now the oldest of the four, all of whom are retired, is planning a sisters’ trip with the winnings.
Become a Troutdale committee member
From planning future park amenities to reviewing applications for a new development, Troutdale’s committees are in need of volunteers.
The city is accepting applications for residents to serve on one of seven different committees. Application packets are available to download online and for pick-up at City Hall. The deadline is 5 p.m. Monday, April 24.
Positions are available on the Budget Committee; Citizens Advisory Committee; Historic Landmarks Commission; Parks Advisory Committee; Planning Commission; Public Safety and Equity Advisory Committee; and Town Center Advisory Board.
MetroEast Community Media gets $5,000 grant for ‘Food Foray’
A Gresham community television studio was one of 53 organizations that were awarded funds from the Oregon Arts Commission.
The Arts Build Community program works to promote arts access for underserved audiences across the state. In total $265,000 in funds were awarded.
“These grants help arts and other community-based organizations address a local community problem, issue or need through the arts," said Arts Commission Vice Chair Harlen Springer, who led one of three review panels. “It enables local citizens to employ creative thinking and a collective response to strengthen and enrich their community.”
MetroEast Community Media, in Gresham, got a $5,000 grant. It will support “Food Foray,” a community-focused television program that highlights the role of ethnic groceries in addressing food security in East Multnomah County.
The funds will be used for video production and editing, translation services, community engagement, food and supplies.
Wood Village staff get CPR certified
City staffers throughout Wood Village now have the skills and training to save lives, after several employees completed a week-long Adult and Pediatric First Aid/CPR/AED certification with the American Red Cross.
Employees from Public Works, Community Engagement and Code Compliance all partook in the in-person training as well as taking online instruction.
The Red Cross offers certification training for all sorts of community members and businesses. Learn more at redcross.org/take-a-class
Christopher Keizur is a reporter based in Gresham, Ore.