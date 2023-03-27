Bumpers Grill & Bar

A Wood Village woman won $1 million through the Oregon Lottery with a raffle bought at Bumpers Grill & Bar. 

 Courtesy photo: Bumpers

Wood Village woman finds Oregon Lottery “pot of gold”

Four sisters had a plan — feeling lucky, they each were going to buy two Oregon Lottery raffle tickets apiece. But Carol Serbick, of Wood Village, decided to go for just one more, and ended up finding a “pot of gold.”

Christopher Keizur is a reporter based in Gresham, Ore.