Andy Goebel, executive director of All Good Northwest, welcomed the Gresham Chamber to the Rockwood Bridge Shelter.

 PMG photo: Christopher Keizur

Community, neighborhood, grace — those are some of the words being used to describe a new shelter that celebrated a ribbon cutting Friday morning, Jan. 13, in Rockwood.

“This is the most important work in our region,” said Andy Goebel, executive director of All Good Northwest.