Community, neighborhood, grace — those are some of the words being used to describe a new shelter that celebrated a ribbon cutting Friday morning, Jan. 13, in Rockwood.
“This is the most important work in our region,” said Andy Goebel, executive director of All Good Northwest.
That phrase — all good — is apt, as Rockwood Bridge Shelter is already bringing smiles to people’s faces. Located at 121 N.E. 181st Ave., in a former Super 8 Motel, the shelter literally serves as a bridge for anyone trying to get into stable housing. The 40-room, low-barrier shelter offers a comfortable place to stay for folks one step removed from permanent housing, while All Good Northwest provides 24 hour, on-site support, including behavioral health services.
“The Rockwood Bridge Shelter program has the potential to have a huge impact on the crisis that is unsheltered houselessness because we are able to provide a bridge between life on the streets and a life of independence,” Goebel said. “Our wraparound support team will have a chance to work directly with program participants to set them up for a successful placement.”
Much of the work will be reintegrating the residents into a community setting. Many will have been on the streets for years, and might have initial trouble in stable housing. In the past they may have been placed immediately in a long-term home, but through misunderstandings may have been removed.
The Rockwood Bridge Shelter will ease them back in beginning March 1.
“We want folks to not just be housed, but to be housed and stay housed,” Goebel said.
The shelter is through a partnership between All Good Northwest, the Joint Office of Homeless Services and Multnomah County. The ribbon cutting was hosted by the Gresham Area Chamber of Commerce, which the fledgling nonprofit also joined.
“Thank you for becoming a member of the Chamber,” said CEO Lynn Snodgrass. “We welcome you and are ready to work by your side.”
All Good Northwest is a nonprofit organization established in 2021 which offers low-barrier, trauma-informed shelter and wrap around services. This is its first project in East Multnomah County. Learn more at AllGoodNW.org