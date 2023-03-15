One summer after a timed-permit system limited the number of drivers allowed along the Historic Columbia River Highway’s “Waterfall Corridor,” in the Columbia River Gorge, the maligned program is being removed due to a lack of dedicated funding.

Highway Congestion

Traffic continues to be a problem around Multnomah Falls. 

Last year cars commuting along the popular roadway, with access to many of the sights in the Gorge, had to purchase a ticket online ahead of time. The goal was to reduce congestion and improve safety for vehicles, cyclists and pedestrians, which partner organizations, like the Oregon Department of Transportation and U.S. Forest Service, said was a success.

'Waterfall Corridor'

The timed permit system for the Columbia Gorge "Waterfall Corridor" has been ended. 

Christopher Keizur is a reporter based in Gresham, Ore.