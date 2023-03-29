Smelt Dipping

From noon to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 30, a smelt fishery will be held from the mouth of the Sandy River to the Stark Street Bridge.

 Courtesy image: Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife

Dippers grab your nets — for one-day only, because of the robust number of eulachon smelt making their way up the Sandy River, folks can line the banks of the river near Troutdale for the first time since 2015.

Eulachon smelt

Dippers can get a haul of eulachon smelt near Troutdale for the first time since 2015.

Christopher Keizur is a reporter based in Gresham, Ore.