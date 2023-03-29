Dippers grab your nets — for one-day only, because of the robust number of eulachon smelt making their way up the Sandy River, folks can line the banks of the river near Troutdale for the first time since 2015.
From noon to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 30, a smelt fishery will be held from the mouth of the Sandy River to the Stark Street Bridge.
"We're happy to provide an opportunity for recreational smelt dipping this year," said Tucker Jones, Columbia River program manager for the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife. "We know it's short notice, but the eulachon smelt will not be present for long in the Sandy, and we're already seeing some post-spawn die-offs."
Each dipper, who must have their own container and a dip net, will have a limit of 10 pounds with a valid 2023 Oregon angling license. That weight limit is about 1/4 a five-gallon bucket, or a full 5-quart bucket. A scale is recommended, but not required.
Eulachon smelt spend most of their life in the ocean, migrating up rivers, including the Columbia and some of its tributaries, to spawn. They grow to be 6-9 inches, and live 3-5 years. Most adults die shortly after spawning.
Columbia River eulachon smelt were listed as threatened under the Endangered Species Act in 2010. But recent abundance has allowed for a conservative harvest. Though they return annually to the Columbia River, smelt only periodically make their way up the Sandy, making this opportunity a rare occurrence.
"Initially we were concerned that the timing of the smelt return would overlap with releases of hatchery spring Chinook smolts which would make a fishery impossible, but after consulting with district fish biologists, we've determined that we (were) actually in a sweet spot between releases,” Jones said.
Christopher Keizur is a reporter based in Gresham, Ore.